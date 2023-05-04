|
Enertime : Registre des OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS
|
|
Registre des OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOMBRE DE TITRES
|
|
|
TITULAIRE
|
DATE
|
NATURE DU MOUVEMENT
|
MOUVEMENTES
|
SOLDE
|
OBSERVATIONS
|
Crédit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Débit
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
15/03/2022
|
Souscription d'Obligations Convertibles en actions, YA
|
438 600
|
|
|
438 600
|
1ier tranche
|
|
|
du 15 mars 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
24/06/2022
|
Redemption du 1/juillet/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU 15
|
0
|
|
21 930
|
416 670
|
1
|
mars 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
29/07/2022
|
Redemption du 1/august/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU 15
|
0
|
|
21 930
|
394 740
|
2
|
|
|
mars 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
30/08/2022
|
Redemption du 1/september/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
372 810
|
3
|
|
|
15 mars 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
03/10/2022
|
Redemption du 03/october/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
350 880
|
4
|
|
|
15 mars 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
02/11/2022
|
Redemption du 01/november/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
328 950
|
5
|
|
|
15 mars 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
01/12/2022
|
Redemption du 02/december/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
307 020
|
6
|
|
|
15 mars 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
02/01/2023
|
Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
285 090
|
7
|
|
|
15 mars 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
01/02/2023
|
Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
263 160
|
8
|
|
|
15 mars 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
01/03/2023
|
Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
241 230
|
9
|
|
|
15 mars 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
03/04/2023
|
Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 930
|
219 300
|
10
|
|
|
15 mars 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
YA II PN, LTD
|
02/05/2023
|
Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU
|
|
|
21 931
|
197 369
|
11
|
|
|
15 mars 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Courbevoie, le 02/MAI/23
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Enertime SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 06:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ENERTIME
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ENERTIME
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2,00 M
2,21 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
-3,10 M
-3,43 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
1,40 M
1,55 M
-
|PER 2022
|-3,19x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
9,52 M
10,5 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|5,46x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,58x
|Nbr Employés
|54
|Flottant
|88,7%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ENERTIME
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,15 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2,60 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|126%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs