  Enertime
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Enertime
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALENE   FR0011915339

ENERTIME

(ALENE)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:03 03/05/2023
1.150 EUR   -2.13%
Enertime : Suivi du registre des BEODIRNANE
PU
Enertime : Registre des OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS
PU
Enertime : Mise à disposition des comptes annuels 2022
AT
Enertime : Registre des OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS

04/05/2023 | 08:13
Registre des OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS

NOMBRE DE TITRES

TITULAIRE

DATE

NATURE DU MOUVEMENT

MOUVEMENTES

SOLDE

OBSERVATIONS

Crédit

Débit

YA II PN, LTD

15/03/2022

Souscription d'Obligations Convertibles en actions, YA

438 600

438 600

1ier tranche

du 15 mars 2022

YA II PN, LTD

24/06/2022

Redemption du 1/juillet/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU 15

0

21 930

416 670

1

mars 2022

YA II PN, LTD

29/07/2022

Redemption du 1/august/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU 15

0

21 930

394 740

2

mars 2022

YA II PN, LTD

30/08/2022

Redemption du 1/september/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

372 810

3

15 mars 2022

YA II PN, LTD

03/10/2022

Redemption du 03/october/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

350 880

4

15 mars 2023

YA II PN, LTD

02/11/2022

Redemption du 01/november/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

328 950

5

15 mars 2023

YA II PN, LTD

01/12/2022

Redemption du 02/december/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

307 020

6

15 mars 2023

YA II PN, LTD

02/01/2023

Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

285 090

7

15 mars 2023

YA II PN, LTD

01/02/2023

Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

263 160

8

15 mars 2024

YA II PN, LTD

01/03/2023

Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

241 230

9

15 mars 2025

YA II PN, LTD

03/04/2023

Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 930

219 300

10

15 mars 2025

YA II PN, LTD

02/05/2023

Redemption du 02/january/2022 TRANCHE1, YA DU

21 931

197 369

11

15 mars 2026

Courbevoie, le 02/MAI/23

Disclaimer

Enertime SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
