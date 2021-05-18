ENGIE : Informations financières ENGIE au 31 mars 2021

Une performance opérationnelle solide à l'origine d'une croissance organique de l'EBITde 10 %
Guidance 2021 réaffirmée
Certification blockchain avec WizTrust
-
Contact presse Groupe ENGIE:
Tél. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35
Courrier électronique: engiepress@engie.com
-
Contact relations investisseurs:
Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29
Courrier électronique: ir@engie.com
Disclaimer
Engie SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:08:01 UTC.