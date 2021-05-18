Connexion
ENGIE : Repositionnement d'ENGIE pour une croissance de long-terme et durable

18/05/2021 | 08:09
Accélération dans les Renouvelables

Engagement pour un objectif « Net Zéro Carbone » en 2045


Certification blockchain avec WizTrust

  • Contact presse Groupe ENGIE:

    Tél. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

    Courrier électronique: engiepress@engie.com

  • Contact relations investisseurs:

    Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

    Courrier électronique: ir@engie.com

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 58 753 M 71 493 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 455 M 2 987 M -
Dette nette 2021 23 433 M 28 514 M -
PER 2021 12,8x
Rendement 2021 5,59%
Capitalisation 30 732 M 37 342 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,92x
VE / CA 2022 0,95x
Nbr Employés 171 000
Flottant 72,4%
Graphique ENGIE
ENGIE : Graphique analyse technique ENGIE | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ENGIE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,72 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,66%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENGIE1.57%37 342
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.64%46 896
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.45%44 630
SEMPRA ENERGY8.40%41 814
E.ON SE16.39%33 520
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.84%31 578