Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  ENGIE EPS S.A.    EPS   FR0012650166

ENGIE EPS S.A.

(EPS)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 04/09 12:03:23
10.85 EUR   +1.40%
20/07ENGIE EPS : Le nouveau site web easywallbox.eu est en ligne
BU
01/07ENGIE EPS S.A. : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
19/06ENGIE EPS S.A. : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ENGIE EPS S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Chrysalide PNON16.00%24.00%0.16M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Londres et New York bullent, coup de froid à Pékin
Graphique ENGIE EPS S.A.
Durée : Période :
ENGIE EPS S.A. : Graphique analyse technique ENGIE EPS S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,75 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,54%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENGIE EPS S.A.18.89%162
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED73.96%10 810
NEOEN56.96%4 879
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.107.98%4 745
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED29.92%3 218
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION111.28%876
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group