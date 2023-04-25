|
EnLink Midstream, LLC : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
9 590 M
-
8 698 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
275 M
-
249 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
4 689 M
-
4 253 M
|PER 2023
|18,6x
|Rendement 2023
|5,43%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 805 M
4 805 M
4 358 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,99x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,90x
|Nbr Employés
|1 132
|Flottant
|52,0%
|
|Graphique ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|10,21 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|13,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|34,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs