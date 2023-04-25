Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. EnLink Midstream, LLC
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ENLC   US29336T1007

ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC

(ENLC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 24/04/2023
10.21 USD   +0.69%
15:01EnLink Midstream, LLC : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
18/04EnLink Midstream, LLC déclare une distribution trimestrielle, payable le 12 mai 2023
CI
18/04EnLink Midstream, LLC : JPMorgan Chase est neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

EnLink Midstream, LLC : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

25/04/2023 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
15:01EnLink Midstream, LLC : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation..
ZM
18/04EnLink Midstream, LLC déclare une distribution trimestrielle, payable le 12 mai 2023
CI
18/04EnLink Midstream, LLC : JPMorgan Chase est neutre
ZM
31/03Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie ga..
MT
31/03EnLink Midstream propose un placement de billets de premier rang d'un montant de 300 mi..
MT
30/03EnLink Midstream propose des billets de premier rang supplémentaires d'un montant de 30..
MT
30/03Mise à jour sectorielle : hausse des valeurs énergétiques en fin..
MT
30/03Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie so..
MT
30/03EnLink Midstream augmente son offre de billets à échéance 2030
MT
15/03EnLink Midstream, LLC annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 9 590 M - 8 698 M
Résultat net 2023 275 M - 249 M
Dette nette 2023 4 689 M - 4 253 M
PER 2023 18,6x
Rendement 2023 5,43%
Capitalisation 4 805 M 4 805 M 4 358 M
VE / CA 2023 0,99x
VE / CA 2024 0,90x
Nbr Employés 1 132
Flottant 52,0%
Graphique ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
Durée : Période :
EnLink Midstream, LLC : Graphique analyse technique EnLink Midstream, LLC | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,21 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jesse Arenivas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin D. Lamb Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Chairman
Walter Pinto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alaina K. Brooks Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC-16.99%4 805
ENBRIDGE INC.0.81%79 752
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.19%58 320
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.69%41 442
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-2.54%39 490
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.03%36 967
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Cotés.
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer