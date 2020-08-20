Connexion
Enphase Energy, Inc.    ENPH

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

(ENPH)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 
ETFs positionnés sur ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...0.53%0.53%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.41%0.37%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD0.77%0.31%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-1.06%0.25%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-2.54%0.16%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.50%0.15%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD0.19%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.25%0.07%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...3.58%0.04%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Enphase Energy, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Enphase Energy, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,85 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 75,49 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,80%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.188.90%9 512
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.132.11%11 062
SUNRUN INC.248.59%5 930
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.110.10%5 635
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.262.26%3 298
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.116.49%2 132
