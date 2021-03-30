Connexion
ENSERVCO CORPORATION

ENSERVCO CORPORATION

(ENSV)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 30/03 18:23:18
1.725 USD   -1.43%
ENSERVCO CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Alliance Global Partners
Enservco Corporation : Opinion positive de Alliance Global Partners

30/03/2021 | 18:01
Données financières
CA 2021 22,6 M - 19,3 M
Résultat net 2021 -8,20 M - -6,99 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -2,43x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 19,7 M 19,7 M 16,8 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,87x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,56x
Nbr Employés 88
Flottant 89,8%
Graphique ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Enservco Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Enservco Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,25 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 314%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 314%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 314%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Richard Angell Murphy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marjorie A. Hargrave President & Chief Financial officer
Amanda Dalbey Vice President-Operations
Robert Stevens Herlin Independent Director
William Alan Jolly Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENSERVCO CORPORATION-6.42%20
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED26.89%40 718
HALLIBURTON COMPANY12.38%21 301
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY6.28%17 655
NOV INC.0.87%6 572
DIALOG GROUP-10.43%4 457
