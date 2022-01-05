Connexion
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

ENTECH : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

05/01/2022 | 18:08
ENTECH : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
Subscribe

05 Jan 2022 17:45 CET

Company Name

ENTECH

ISN

FR0014004362

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALESE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1036853_220105_Entech_bilan_contrat_liquidite_FR.pdf

Source

ENTECH

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Entech SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 17,5 M 19,8 M -
Résultat net 2022 -0,40 M -0,45 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 13,1 M 14,8 M -
PER 2022 -232x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 101 M 114 M -
VE / CA 2022 5,03x
VE / CA 2023 3,20x
Nbr Employés 50
Flottant -
Graphique ENTECH
Durée : Période :
Entech : Graphique analyse technique Entech | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ENTECH
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,96 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christopher Franquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoit Mahe Head-Administrative & Finance
Patrick Capuano Director, Director-Sales & Operations
Dominique Druon Independent Director
Claire Lajoie-Mazenc Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ENTECH-0.57%114
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.30%10 908
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.59%4 415
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-1.36%4 295
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.59%3 923
BORALEX INC.-1.99%2 745