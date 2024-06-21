Entergy Corporation
Actions
ETR
US29364G1031
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|106,3 USD
|+0,02 %
|-0,53 %
|+5,20 %
|19:03
|ENTERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est négatif
|ZM
|12/06
|ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ladenburg Thalmann neutre sur le dossier
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+5,16 %
|22,7 Md
|+18,92 %
|149 Md
|+12,07 %
|86,24 Md
|+2,61 %
|81,95 Md
|+3,01 %
|77,25 Md
|-3,88 %
|70,62 Md
|+86,58 %
|70,08 Md
|0,00 %
|48,56 Md
|+8,04 %
|46,32 Md
|+5,31 %
|41,75 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action ETR
- Actualités Entergy Corporation
- Entergy Corporation : Morgan Stanley est négatif