Action ETR ENTERGY CORPORATION
Entergy Corporation

Actions

ETR

US29364G1031

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:50:34 21/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
106,3 USD +0,02 % Graphique intraday de Entergy Corporation -0,53 % +5,20 %
19:03 ENTERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est négatif ZM
12/06 ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ladenburg Thalmann neutre sur le dossier ZM
Dernières actualités sur Entergy Corporation

ENTERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est négatif ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ladenburg Thalmann neutre sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent vendredi en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont mitigées dans les échanges de l'après-midi de vendredi MT
Transcript : Entergy Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
Entergy et NextEra vont développer conjointement 4,5 GW de projets de stockage d'énergie RE
Entergy et NextEra Energy s'associent pour 4,5 gigawatts de projets solaires et de stockage d'énergie dans le sud des Etats-Unis MT
Entergy Corporation et Nextera Energy Resources LLC annoncent un accord pour développer jusqu'à 4,5 GW de nouveaux projets solaires et de stockage d'énergie CI
ENTERGY CORPORATION : BMO Capital reste à l'achat ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Wolfe Research à l'achat ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Barclays persiste à l'achat ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi vendredi MT
Entergy comptabilisera une charge de règlement de pension au 2e trimestre MT
Entergy réalise une émission de dette de 1,2 milliard de dollars ; les régulateurs de la Louisiane approuvent le développement de l'énergie solaire MT
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ladenburg Thalmann optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Argus confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : BMO Capital maintient son opinion neutre ZM
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Wolfe Research neutre sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent en fin d'après-midi mercredi MT
ENTERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie baissent dans l'après-midi de mercredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT

Graphique Entergy Corporation

Graphique Entergy Corporation
Profil Société

Entergy Corporation est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'électricité. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production et vente d'électricité (97,5%) : détention, à fin 2023, de centrales électriques d'une capacité de production de près de 24 000 MW ; - distribution de gaz naturel (1,5%) ; - autres (1%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
Agenda
31/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Entergy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
106,3 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
116,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,59 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ENTERGY CORPORATION Action Entergy Corporation
+5,16 % 22,7 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
+18,92 % 149 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
+12,07 % 86,24 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
+2,61 % 81,95 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
+3,01 % 77,25 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-3,88 % 70,62 Md
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+86,58 % 70,08 Md
GE VERNOVA INC. Action GE Vernova Inc.
0,00 % 48,56 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+8,04 % 46,32 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+5,31 % 41,75 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
