Graphique ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 23 Objectif de cours Moyen 24,20 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,09 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 69,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. -39.31% 37 357 ENBRIDGE INC. -26.34% 58 646 TC ENERGY CORPORATION -19.92% 39 636 KINDER MORGAN, INC. -40.81% 28 362 WILLIAMS COMPANIES -18.63% 23 422 MPLX LP -33.97% 17 485