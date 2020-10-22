Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Enterprise Products Partners L.P.    EPD

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.

(EPD)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP PARIBAS EASY ECPI GLOBAL ESG IN...-2.25%0.69%-MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
Durée : Période :
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Enterprise Products Partners L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 69,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.31%37 357
ENBRIDGE INC.-26.34%58 646
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.92%39 636
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-40.81%28 362
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.63%23 422
MPLX LP-33.97%17 485
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group