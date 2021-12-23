|
ENVEA : Season's Greetings 2021
ENVEA thanks youfor yourtrust and collaboration throughout this year.
We wish youand yourrelatives ahappy holiday seasonand a wonderful2022.
Disclaimer
Envea SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 09:26:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ENVEA
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ENVEA
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
94,9 M
108 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
9,23 M
10,5 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
24,4 M
27,7 M
-
|PER 2021
|32,1x
|Rendement 2021
|0,62%
|
|Capitalisation
|
295 M
335 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,85x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,53x
|Nbr Employés
|787
|Flottant
|17,9%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ENVEA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
175,00 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
117,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-33,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ENVEA
|59.09%
|335