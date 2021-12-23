Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENVEA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALTEV   FR0010278762

ENVEA

(ALTEV)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 23/12 09:00:08
175 EUR   --.--%
10:27ENVEA : Season's Greetings 2021
PU
10:27ENVEA : Bonnes Fêtes de Fin d'Année 2021
PU
16/12BOURSE DE PARIS : C'était Jerome Power
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ENVEA : Season's Greetings 2021

23/12/2021 | 10:27
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENVEA thanks youfor yourtrust and collaboration throughout this year.
We wish youand yourrelatives ahappy holiday seasonand a wonderful2022.

Disclaimer

Envea SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 09:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ENVEA
10:27ENVEA : Season's Greetings 2021
PU
10:27ENVEA : Bonnes Fêtes de Fin d'Année 2021
PU
16/12BOURSE DE PARIS : C'était Jerome Power
16/12EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Airbus, Vivendi, Valneva, Spie, Novartis, Volkswagen, Intel, Embra..
15/12ENVEA : Projet d'offre publique d'achat simplifiée visant les actions ENVEA au prix unitai..
PU
08/12ENVEA : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
08/11Veolia émet 500 mlns d'obligations hybrides avec un coupon de 2%
RE
04/11Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 5 novembre 2021
AO
28/10ENVEA : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
28/10ENVEA : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ENVEA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 94,9 M 108 M -
Résultat net 2021 9,23 M 10,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 24,4 M 27,7 M -
PER 2021 32,1x
Rendement 2021 0,62%
Capitalisation 295 M 335 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,85x
VE / CA 2022 2,53x
Nbr Employés 787
Flottant 17,9%
Graphique ENVEA
Durée : Période :
ENVEA : Graphique analyse technique ENVEA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ENVEA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 175,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 117,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -33,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Chevillion Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphane Kempenar Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
François Gourdon Chairman
Thierry Tonnelier Director-Technical, Research & Development
Evelyne Gourdon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ENVEA59.09%335
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.59%155 949
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE41.96%105 554
NIDEC CORPORATION3.16%68 549
EATON CORPORATION PLC39.20%66 463
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.11.82%53 464