ENVEA : The Carlyle Group acquiert une participation majoritaire au capital d'ENVEA
08/09/2020 | 18:14
The Carlyle Group acquiert une participation majoritaire au capital d'ENVEA
ENVEA
FR0010278762
Euronext Growth
ALTEV
ENVEA
Euronext
Disclaimer
Envea SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:14:03 UTC
Données financières
|CA 2020
98,4 M
116 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
10,7 M
12,6 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
20,9 M
24,6 M
-
|PER 2020
|16,7x
|Rendement 2020
|0,96%
|Capitalisation
|
179 M
211 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,60x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,44x
|Nbr Employés
|756
|Flottant
|99,8%
Tendances analyse technique ENVEA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
126,00 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
109,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
15,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
15,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
15,6%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|ENVEA
|16.45%
|211