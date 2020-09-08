Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  ENVEA    ALTEV   FR0010278762

ENVEA

(ALTEV)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

ENVEA : The Carlyle Group acquiert une participation majoritaire au capital d'ENVEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 18:14
The Carlyle Group acquiert une participation majoritaire au capital d'ENVEA

08 Sep 2020 18:01 CEST

Company Name

ENVEA

ISN

FR0010278762

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALTEV

Source

ENVEA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Envea SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:14:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ENVEA
18:14ENVEA : The Carlyle Group acquiert une participation majoritaire au capital d'EN..
PU
17:32ENVEA : The Carlyle Group acquiert une participation majoritaire au capital d'EN..
BU
13/08SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
31/07ENVEA : Bilan semestriel s1 2020 du contrat de liquidite contracte avec la socie..
PU
23/07ENVEA : Offre publique d'achat
CO
21/07ENVEA : Offre publique d'achat
CO
17/07SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
17/07ENVEA : Offre publique d'achat
CO
16/07Des marchés sur courant alternatif
16/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Peugeot, Sartorius Stedim, Alstom, M6, Inventiva, TSM..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ENVEA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 98,4 M 116 M -
Résultat net 2020 10,7 M 12,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 20,9 M 24,6 M -
PER 2020 16,7x
Rendement 2020 0,96%
Capitalisation 179 M 211 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,60x
VE / CA 2021 1,44x
Nbr Employés 756
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique ENVEA
Durée : Période :
ENVEA : Graphique analyse technique ENVEA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ENVEA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 126,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 109,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christophe Chevillion Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Gourdon Chairman
Stéphane Kempenar Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thierry Tonnelier Director-Technical, Research & Development
Evelyne Gourdon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENVEA16.45%211
WASTE MANAGEMENT-2.41%46 982
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.4.32%29 779
TOMRA SYSTEMS32.18%6 082
TETRA TECH, INC.7.90%5 010
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.30.53%4 567
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group