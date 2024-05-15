E.ON SE figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la production et de la distribution d'électricité et de gaz. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'énergie électrique (61,7%) ; - distribution de gaz (25,6%) ; - autres (12,7%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Allemagne (40%), Royaume Uni (35,4%), Suède (2,3%), Pays Bas (1,5%), Europe (20,7%) et autres (0,1%).

Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités