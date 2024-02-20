E.ON SE figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la production et de la distribution d'électricité et de gaz. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'énergie électrique (64,7%) ; - distribution de gaz (33%) ; - autres (6,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Allemagne (46,9%), Royaume Uni (24,5%), Pays Bas (4,6%), Suède (2,5%) et Europe (21,5%).

Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités