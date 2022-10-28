Recherche avancée
    EOSE   US29415C1018

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

(EOSE)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 27/10/2022
1.460 USD   -2.01%
14:01Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. : EF Hutton maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14/09Les actions d'Eos Energy Enterprises bondissent mercredi après que Point72 de Steven Cohen ait révélé une participation de 5,1%.
MT
13/09Eos Energy Enterprises déclare que sa demande pour le programme de prêt fédéral américain atteint une étape clé
MT
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. : EF Hutton maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

28/10/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 51,1 M - 51,1 M
Résultat net 2022 -182 M - -182 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,47x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 90,4 M 90,4 M 90,3 M
Capi. / CA 2022 1,77x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,46x
Nbr Employés 251
Flottant 91,4%
Tendances analyse technique EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,46 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 397%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Joe Mastrangelo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall Banks Gonzales Chief Financial Officer
Russell M. Stidolph Chairman
Francis Richey Director-Research & Development
Carlos Restrepo Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.-80.59%90
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-33.62%131 809
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%89 249
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.17%23 858
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-38.11%7 778
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.42%7 660