Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. : EF Hutton maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
51,1 M
51,1 M
|Résultat net 2022
-182 M
-182 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|-0,47x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
90,4 M
90,4 M
90,3 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,77x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,46x
|Nbr Employés
|251
|Flottant
|91,4%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,46 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|7,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|397%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs