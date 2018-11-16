Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  EOS imaging    EOSI   FR0011191766

EOS IMAGING

(EOSI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur EOS IMAGINGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR1.52%0.94%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique EOS IMAGING
Durée : Période :
EOS imaging : Graphique analyse technique EOS imaging | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,46%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EOS IMAGING-35.17%45
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.02%166 357
DANAHER CORPORATION33.17%144 996
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.20.00%83 017
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.82%58 343
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.86.54%57 715
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group