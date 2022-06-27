EPIC Suisse AG / Mot-clé(s) : Introduction en bourse

EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG annonce l'exercice partiel de l'option de surallocation dans le cadre de l'introduction en bourse



27.06.2022

Annonce événementielle au sens de l'art. 53 RC (SIX)

Le contenu relève de la responsabilité de l’émetteur.





Communiqué de presse

Zurich, le 27 juin 2022

EPIC Suisse AG annonce l'exercice partiel de l'option de surallocation dans le cadre de l'introduction en bourse

EPIC Suisse AG (la „Société” ou „EPIC”, le groupe consolidé), société immobilière suisse, annonce aujourd'hui l'exercice partiel par les Joint Global Coordinators de l'option de surallocation accordée dans le cadre de son introduction en bourse (IPO) au prix offert de CHF 68 par action.

Le 25 mai 2022, les actions d'EPIC (symbole boursier: EPIC) ont été cotées et admises à la négoce à la SIX Swiss Exchange. Le 24 juin après la clôture du marché, les Joint Global Coordinators, agissant pour le compte du syndicat bancaire, ont partiellement exercé l'option de surallocation pour un montant de 143'509 nouvelles actions. Les actions de surallocation seront émises par la Société à partir du capital-social autorisé dans le cadre d'une augmentation de capital qui devrait être réalisée le 28 juin 2022 ou autour de cette date.

Avec les actions placées dans le cadre de l'option de surallocation, un total de 2'830'076 actions ont été vendues dans le cadre de l'introduction en bourse d'EPIC au prix de CHF 68 par action, soit un produit brut pour EPIC de CHF 192 millions au total.

Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd. et la famille Greenbaum[1], fondateurs et principaux actionnaires, n’ont pas vendu d’actions lors de l’IPO et restent totalement investis et engagés à long terme dans EPIC. Les principaux actionnaires ont consenti à une période de blocage de 12 mois après le premier jour de négociation.

Credit Suisse et la Banque Cantonale de Zurich ont agi en tant que Joint Global Coordinators et Joint Bookrunners pour l’IPO. Swiss Finance & Property AG a agi en tant que Co-Manager.

Les informations sur les opérations de stabilisation de Credit Suisse en tant qu'agent de stabilisation (selon l'art. 126 lettre d de l’Ordonnance sur l’infrastructure des marchés financiers, OIMF), seront disponibles sur le site Internet d'EPIC au plus tard le 1 juillet 2022 conformément à l'art. 126 lettre d OIMF.



Informations de contact

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Tel: +41 44 388 81 00, e-mail: investors@epic.ch



Au sujet d’EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG est une société immobilière suisse qui possède un portefeuille immobilier de grande qualité d'une valeur marchande d'environ CHF 1,5 milliard au 31 décembre 2021. Elle dispose d'un important pipeline de projets de développement et d'une solide expérience en matière de recherche, d'acquisition, de (re)développement et de gestion active de biens immobiliers commerciaux en Suisse. Les investissements immobiliers d'EPIC sont principalement situés dans les principaux pôles économiques de la Suisse, notamment dans les régions du lac Léman et de l'Espace économique zurichois. Coté à la SIX Swiss Exchange depuis mai 2022 (SIX symbole boursier EPIC; numéro de valeur 51613168; ISIN CH0516131684). Pour plus d'informations : www.epic.ch



[1] Détenant EPIC indirectement via EPIC Luxembourg S.A.