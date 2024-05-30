Action EQT EQT CORPORATION
EQT Corporation

Actions

EQT

US26884L1098

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:38:11 30/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
41,36 USD +1,63 % Graphique intraday de EQT Corporation +3,46 % +6,80 %
19:01 EQT CORPORATION : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. reste à l'achat ZM
24/05 EQT CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Evercore ISI ZM
Graphique EQT Corporation

Graphique EQT Corporation
Profil Société

EQT Corporation est le 1er producteur américain de gaz naturel. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit : - vente de gaz naturel (89,6%) : activité assurée dans les bassins Appalaches ; - vente de gaz naturel liquéfié (8,5%) ; - vente de pétrole (1,9%).
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
24/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour EQT Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
40,69 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
44,16 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,54 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

