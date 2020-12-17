Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA

EQUINOR : wins two big contracts
CF
EQUINOR : deux contrats clés pour Kværner et Aker Solutions
CF
EQUINOR : annonce une collaboration avec Shell
CF
Equinor : wins two big contracts

17/12/2020 | 13:02
Equinor announces that it has been awarded two key contracts worth 1.3 billion Norwegian kronor (environ 125 millions d'euros) as part of the Northern Lights project, an infrastructure that will enable the transport of CO2 from industrial capture sites to a terminal in Øygarden for intermediate storage, before permanent storage in a reservoir 2,600 metres below the seabed.


Kværner AS received a letter of award for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Øygarden terminal facilities. The contract is estimated to be worth around 1.05 billion Norwegian kronor (environ 100 millions d'euros). Work is scheduled to start in January 2021 with planned completion in the first quarter of 2024. Kværner AS is a 100% subsidiary of Aker Solutions.

Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.

Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
AKER ASA 1.64%536 Cours en différé.-3.13%
AKER SOLUTIONS 0.98%17.49 Cours en différé.-33.13%
EQUINOR ASA 0.27%147.9 Cours en différé.-16.35%
SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME D'EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES -4.76%600 Cours en temps réel.-21.57%
