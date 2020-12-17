Equinor : wins two big contracts

Equinor announces that it has been awarded two key contracts worth 1.3 billion Norwegian kronor (environ 125 millions d'euros) as part of the Northern Lights project, an infrastructure that will enable the transport of CO2 from industrial capture sites to a terminal in Øygarden for intermediate storage, before permanent storage in a reservoir 2,600 metres below the seabed.





Kværner AS received a letter of award for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Øygarden terminal facilities. The contract is estimated to be worth around 1.05 billion Norwegian kronor (environ 100 millions d'euros). Work is scheduled to start in January 2021 with planned completion in the first quarter of 2024. Kværner AS is a 100% subsidiary of Aker Solutions.



