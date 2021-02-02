Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse MKT  >  Equinox Gold Corp.    EQX   CA29446Y5020

EQUINOX GOLD CORP.

(EQX)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse MKT - 02/02 02:00:00
9.77 USD   +2.09%
12/01Le carnet de commandes de Boeing s'est fortement rétréci en 2020
AW
12/01Les livraisons de Boeing ont chuté de 59% en 2020
AW
2020La Fed réussit sa "der" de l'année
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur EQUINOX GOLD CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD-1.19%3.97%Amérique du NordActions
ComStage NYSE Arca Gold BUGS - USD2.92%3.56%MondeActions
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...-2.67%0.94%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E...-2.32%0.86%-MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...-2.24%0.72%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...-2.61%0.15%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...-2.62%0.15%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...-1.63%0.14%-CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique EQUINOX GOLD CORP.
Durée : Période :
Equinox Gold Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Equinox Gold Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,82 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,56 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 103%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 75,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 40,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.-7.45%2 317
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.48%48 064
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.52%39 731
POLYUS-5.42%25 574
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.20%18 468
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.94%16 944
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ