|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD
|-1.19%
|3.97%
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions
|ComStage NYSE Arca Gold BUGS - USD
|2.92%
|3.56%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...
|-2.67%
|0.94%
|-
|Canada
|Actions - Matériaux
|IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E...
|-2.32%
|0.86%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...
|-2.24%
|0.72%
|Canada
|Actions
|IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...
|-2.61%
|0.15%
|Canada
|Actions
|BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...
|-2.62%
|0.15%
|Canada
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...
|-1.63%
|0.14%
|-
|Canada
|Actions