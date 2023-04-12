Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:16:26 12/04/2023
25.24 USD   +0.94%
18:05Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
ZM
11/04Kristi A. Matus ne se présentera pas à la réélection en tant qu'administratrice d'Equitable Holdings, Inc.
CI
10/04Equitable Holdings, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets neutre sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat

12/04/2023 | 18:05
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
18:05Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
ZM
11/04Kristi A. Matus ne se présentera pas à la réélection en tant qu'administratrice d'Equit..
CI
10/04Equitable Holdings, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets neutre sur le do..
ZM
07/04Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation..
ZM
05/04Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours posi..
ZM
15/02Equitable Holdings, Inc. Déclare un dividende en actions ordinaires, payable le 6 mars ..
CI
13/02Transcript : Equitable Holdings, Inc. Presents at 24th Annual Financial Servi..
CI
13/02Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat
ZM
09/02Transcript : Equitable Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
08/02Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) annonce un rachat d'a..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 13 745 M - 12 593 M
Résultat net 2023 1 674 M - 1 534 M
Tréso. nette 2023 2 139 M - 1 960 M
PER 2023 5,93x
Rendement 2023 3,38%
Capitalisation 8 976 M 8 976 M 8 224 M
VE / CA 2023 0,50x
VE / CA 2024 0,44x
Nbr Employés 10 300
Flottant 71,5%
Graphique EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Equitable Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 25,00 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,54 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin M. Raju Head-Individual Retirement
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Gerald Thoroton Stonehill Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.89%8 976
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.16%44 185
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.3.69%5 312
ROTHSCHILD & CO25.03%3 739
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-24.51%1 731
AJ BELL PLC-5.70%1 728
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer