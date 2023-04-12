|
Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|18:05
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
|
ZM
|11/04
|Kristi A. Matus ne se présentera pas à la réélection en tant qu'administratrice d'Equit..
|
CI
|10/04
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets neutre sur le do..
|
ZM
|07/04
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation..
|
ZM
|05/04
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours posi..
|
ZM
|15/02
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. Déclare un dividende en actions ordinaires, payable le 6 mars ..
|
CI
|13/02
|Transcript : Equitable Holdings, Inc. Presents at 24th Annual Financial Servi..
|
CI
|13/02
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat
|
ZM
|09/02
|Transcript : Equitable Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
|
CI
|08/02
|Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) annonce un rachat d'a..
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
13 745 M
-
12 593 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
1 674 M
-
1 534 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
2 139 M
-
1 960 M
|PER 2023
|5,93x
|Rendement 2023
|3,38%
|
|Capitalisation
|
8 976 M
8 976 M
8 224 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,50x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,44x
|Nbr Employés
|10 300
|Flottant
|71,5%
|
|Graphique EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|25,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|36,54 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|46,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs