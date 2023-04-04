Recherche avancée
    ETRN   US2946001011

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

(ETRN)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:15:22 04/04/2023
4.975 USD   -4.69%
20:00Equitrans Midstream Corporation : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
22/02Patricia K. Collawn ne se présente pas à la réélection au conseil d'administration d'Equitrans Midstream Corporation
CI
22/02Equitrans Midstream Corporation : RBC Capital Markets maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
Equitrans Midstream Corporation : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre

04/04/2023 | 20:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 1 364 M - 1 254 M
Résultat net 2023 192 M - 176 M
Dette nette 2023 6 972 M - 6 406 M
PER 2023 12,5x
Rendement 2023 11,5%
Capitalisation 2 268 M 2 268 M 2 084 M
VE / CA 2023 6,77x
VE / CA 2024 6,45x
Nbr Employés 766
Flottant 99,2%
Graphique EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Equitrans Midstream Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Equitrans Midstream Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,22 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 49,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Thomas F. Karam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Diana M. Charletta President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kirk R. Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carmine Fantini Vice President-Information Technology
Robert F. Vagt Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-22.09%2 268
ENERGY TRANSFER LP8.00%39 673
SNAM S.P.A.8.31%17 886
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.81%8 726
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-11.24%4 752
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.13.07%808
