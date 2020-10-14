Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Equitrans Midstream Corporation    ETRN

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

(ETRN)
  Rapport
14/10 16:53:16
8.605 USD   +3.93%
ETFs positionnés sur EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Gas Index ETF - CAD0.00%17.11%Amérique du NordActions - Gaz
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD2.40%0.52%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD1.69%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...2.28%0.19%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD2.33%0.05%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...3.67%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,62 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 81,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 20,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-38.02%3 698
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-52.22%16 310
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-50.02%2 598
TC PIPELINES, LP-28.77%2 148
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.76%950
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-54.89%343
