    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:19 08/07/2022
71.47 USD   -0.63%
19:01EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
30/06EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Jefferies & Co. confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
27/06EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Mizuho Securities toujours positif
ZM
Equity Residential : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre

08/07/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Données financières
CA 2022 2 727 M - 2 682 M
Résultat net 2022 395 M - 389 M
Dette nette 2022 8 290 M - 8 153 M
PER 2022 65,9x
Rendement 2022 3,46%
Capitalisation 27 045 M 27 045 M 26 599 M
VE / CA 2022 13,0x
VE / CA 2023 12,2x
Nbr Employés 2 400
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Durée : Période :
Equity Residential : Graphique analyse technique Equity Residential | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 71,92 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 85,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-20.10%27 045
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.75%26 896
INVITATION HOMES INC.-19.30%22 332
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-25.14%19 738
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-22.96%19 672
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-24.46%17 383