  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Residential
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:36 18/10/2022
64.96 USD   +1.22%
20:01Equity Residential : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
07/10Equity Residential : Stifel Nicolaus toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
07/10Equity Residential : Piper Sandler toujours négatif
ZM
Toute l'actualité

Equity Residential : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre

18/10/2022 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
20:01Equity Residential : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
07/10Equity Residential : Stifel Nicolaus toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
07/10Equity Residential : Piper Sandler toujours négatif
ZM
06/10Equity Residential : BMO Capital passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
04/10Equity Residential : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre sur le titre
ZM
27/09Un acheteur inconnu a acquis l'immeuble d'apparteme..
CI
23/09Equity Residential : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat
ZM
23/09EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Détachement de dividende
FA
19/09Equity Residential : Evercore ISI toujours à l'achat
ZM
19/09Equity Residential : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Données financières
CA 2022 2 745 M - 2 798 M
Résultat net 2022 522 M - 532 M
Dette nette 2022 7 557 M - 7 702 M
PER 2022 46,7x
Rendement 2022 3,87%
Capitalisation 24 139 M 24 139 M 24 603 M
VE / CA 2022 11,5x
VE / CA 2023 10,9x
Nbr Employés 2 400
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Equity Residential : Graphique analyse technique Equity Residential | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 64,18 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 79,91 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.08%24 139
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-30.57%24 495
INVITATION HOMES INC.-27.53%20 056
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-35.04%17 206
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-40.23%15 476
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-34.34%15 061