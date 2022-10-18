|
Equity Residential : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 745 M
-
2 798 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
522 M
-
532 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
7 557 M
-
7 702 M
|PER 2022
|46,7x
|Rendement 2022
|3,87%
|
|Capitalisation
|
24 139 M
24 139 M
24 603 M
|VE / CA 2022
|11,5x
|VE / CA 2023
|10,9x
|Nbr Employés
|2 400
|Flottant
|98,0%
|
|Graphique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|64,18 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|79,91 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|24,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs