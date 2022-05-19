|
Equity Residential : Scotiabank maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 727 M
|Résultat net 2022
400 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 346 M
|PER 2022
|63,7x
|Rendement 2022
|3,40%
|Capitalisation
27 737 M
|VE / CA 2022
|13,2x
|VE / CA 2023
|12,4x
|Nbr Employés
|2 400
|Flottant
|98,1%
Tendances analyse technique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|73,76 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|91,46 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|24,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs