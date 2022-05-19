Connexion
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Rapport
19/05 18:39:00
73.36 USD   -0.54%
18:06EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Scotiabank maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
17/05EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Mizuho Securities favorable au dossier
ZM
10/05EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Barclays n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
Equity Residential : Scotiabank maintient sa recommandation neutre

19/05/2022 | 18:06
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 2 727 M - 2 599 M
Résultat net 2022 400 M - 381 M
Dette nette 2022 8 346 M - 7 953 M
PER 2022 63,7x
Rendement 2022 3,40%
Capitalisation 27 737 M 27 737 M 26 430 M
VE / CA 2022 13,2x
VE / CA 2023 12,4x
Nbr Employés 2 400
Flottant 98,1%
Equity Residential : Graphique analyse technique Equity Residential | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 73,76 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,46 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-18.50%27 737
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-20.20%28 149
INVITATION HOMES INC.-21.31%21 776
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-23.05%19 982
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-18.23%18 818
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-26.98%18 646