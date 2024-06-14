Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:07.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:06.667 Declarations Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:05.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:04.967 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ERAMET Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:04.1 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:03.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:36:02.427 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:07.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:06.653 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:05.777 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:04.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:04.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:03.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:34:02.437 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:32:04.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:32:03.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:32:02.393 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T15:30:02.453 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
null 2024-06-14T12:28:02.857 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot LAURENT-PERRIER Link
null 2024-06-14T12:26:05.607 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE NORMANDIE Link
null 2024-06-14T12:26:04.71 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL VAL DE FRANCE Link
null 2024-06-14T12:24:03.46 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL D'ILLE-ET-VILAINE Link
null 2024-06-14T12:24:02.557 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU LANGUEDOC Link
null 2024-06-14T12:22:02.58 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU FINISTERE Link
null 2024-06-14T12:20:02.56 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL D'AQUITAINE Link
null 2024-06-14T11:52:02.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T11:46:02.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:44:03.267 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:44:02.42 CalendrierOffre Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:42:03.307 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:42:02.453 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:40:02.53 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:38:03.32 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:38:02.49 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:36:03.23 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:36:02.413 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:34:03.29 Declarations Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:34:02.44 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:32:03.263 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:32:02.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-06-14T00:00:00 2024-06-14T11:30:02.443 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
null 2024-06-14T10:14:15.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:14:11.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:12:28.743 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-14T10:12:25.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:12:02.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:10:26.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:10:23.08 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:10:02.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:08:25.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:08:22.553 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:08:02.68 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:06:26.59 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:06:23.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:04:27.4 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:04:24.427 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:04:02.873 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:02:27.813 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-14T10:02:03.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:10:04.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:10:04.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document METAVISIO Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:10:03.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:08:06.773 DeclarationDirigeants Document TRANSITION EVERGREEN Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:08:05.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:08:05.027 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:08:04.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:08:03.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:06:06.443 DeclarationDirigeants Document PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:06:05.637 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:06:04.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:06:04.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document LECTRA SA Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:06:03.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:04:07.453 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:04:06.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:04:05.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:04:04.897 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:04:04.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:04:03.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T18:02:03.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T17:56:03.14 PreOffre Document NHOA Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T17:22:03.163 ObligationDepotOP Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T16:18:03.183 ObligationDepotOP Document CLARIANE SE Link
null 2024-06-13T16:08:03.293 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot MC PHY ENERGY Link
null 2024-06-13T16:06:05.643 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CLARIANE SE Link
null 2024-06-13T16:04:03.537 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AUREA Link
null 2024-06-13T16:02:04.67 DocumentOperation Approbation CLARIANE SE Link
null 2024-06-13T16:00:03.403 DocumentOperation Approbation MC PHY ENERGY Link
null 2024-06-13T15:58:03.29 Prospectus Approbation BPIFRANCE Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:46:06.917 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:46:06.053 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:46:05.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ERAMET Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:46:04.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:46:03.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:44:06.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:44:05.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:44:04.963 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:44:04.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:44:03.213 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:42:06.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-13T00:00:00 2024-06-13T15:42:05.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link

Eramet SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.