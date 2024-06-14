Eramet, groupe minier et métallurgique mondial, est un acteur clé de l'extraction et de la valorisation de métaux (manganèse, nickel, sables minéralisés) et de l'élaboration et la transformation d'alliages à forte valeur ajoutée (aciers rapides, aciers à hautes performances, superalliages, alliages d'aluminium ou de titane). Le groupe accompagne la transition énergétique en développant des activités à fort potentiel de croissance, telles que l'extraction et le raffinage du lithium, et le recyclage. Eramet se positionne comme le partenaire privilégié de ses clients des secteurs de la sidérurgie, de l'aciérie inox, de l'aéronautique, de l'industrie des pigments, de l'énergie, et des nouvelles générations de batteries. En s'appuyant sur l'excellence opérationnelle, la qualité de ses investissements et le savoir-faire de ses collaborateurs, le groupe déploie un modèle industriel, managérial et sociétal vertueux et créateur de valeur. Le CA par famille de produits se ventile essentiellement entre manganèse (60,8%), nickel (30,6%) et sables minéralisés (8,5%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (1,3%), Europe (20,4%), Chine (31,1%), Asie (29%), Amérique du Nord (12,4%), Afrique (2,3%), Océanie (2,2%) et Amérique du Sud (1,3%).

Secteur Sociétés minières intégrées