|
Eramet : Données boursières et dividendes 1995-2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
DONNEES BOURSIERES ET DIVIDENDES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalisation
|
|
|
|
|
Rendement
|
Rendement avoir
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bénéfice par
|
|
net sur la
|
|
|
|
|
Cours de clôture (€)
|
|
boursière au
|
Volume
|
Dividende
|
fiscal compris sur la
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12
|
|
|
action
|
|
base du
|
base du cours au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cours au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12
|
|
|
|
plus haut
|
plus bas
|
au 31/12
|
(en millions €)
|
(moy./jour)
|
|
€ par action
|
€ par action
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1994*
|
57,93
|
47,26
|
52,59
|
771,00
|
37 385,00
|
|
2,05
|
0,82
|
1,56%
|
2,35%
|
|
|
1995*
|
58,39
|
41,31
|
48,78
|
743,00
|
15 673,00
|
|
4,36
|
1,00
|
2,05%
|
3,09%
|
|
|
1996*
|
61,89
|
34,91
|
41,47
|
643,00
|
23 981,00
|
|
3,03
|
1,00
|
2,41%
|
3,64%
|
|
|
1997*
|
53,20
|
33,08
|
34,76
|
542,00
|
22 172,00
|
|
3,82
|
1,14
|
3,28%
|
4,93%
|
|
|
1998
|
47,72
|
22,11
|
25,60
|
399,00
|
24 176,00
|
|
2,75
|
1,14
|
4,45%
|
6,68%
|
|
|
1999
|
58,75
|
23,15
|
57,00
|
1 393,00
|
33 810,00
|
|
1,37
|
1,14
|
2,00%
|
3,00%
|
|
|
2000
|
61,75
|
41,90
|
43,55
|
1 076,00
|
14 100,00
|
|
4,42
|
1,30
|
2,99%
|
4,48%
|
|
|
2001
|
47,80
|
22,00
|
34,60
|
855,00
|
4 664,00
|
|
-0,13 (1)
|
1,14
|
3,29%
|
4,90%
|
|
|
2002
|
39,80
|
13,90
|
21,05
|
527,00
|
4 928,00
|
|
0,23
|
1,00
|
4,75%
|
7,13%
|
|
|
2003
|
38,60
|
14,50
|
38,50
|
985,00
|
5 834,00
|
|
-4,35 (2)
|
0,86
|
2,23%
|
3,35%
|
|
|
2004
|
72,90
|
36,70
|
66,20
|
1 704,00
|
15 953,00
|
|
13,75
|
2,00
|
3,02%
|
-
|
|
|
2005
|
94,90
|
66,10
|
81,00
|
2 089,00
|
19 319,00
|
|
14,76
|
2,10
|
2,59%
|
-
|
|
|
2006
|
147,40
|
79,00
|
121,40
|
3 142,00
|
14 806,00
|
|
12,38
|
2,90
|
2,39%
|
-
|
|
|
2007
|
391,26
|
114,00
|
350,00
|
9 067,00
|
24 022,00
|
|
22,67
|
6,00
|
1,71%
|
-
|
|
|
2008
|
669,98
|
96,06
|
138,00
|
3 618,00
|
52 945,00
|
|
27,03
|
5,25
|
3,80%
|
-
|
|
|
2009
|
272,30
|
108,00
|
220,75
|
5 821,00
|
47 589,00
|
-
|
10,16
|
1,80
|
0,82%
|
-
|
|
|
2010
|
298,40
|
193,70
|
256,50
|
6 800,00
|
33 419,00
|
|
12,43
|
3,50
|
1,36%
|
-
|
|
|
2011
|
278,50
|
80,05
|
94,50
|
2 506,00
|
46 402,00
|
|
7,42
|
2,25
|
2,38%
|
-
|
|
|
2012
|
139,90
|
75,95
|
110,95
|
2 944,00
|
36 742,00
|
|
0,34
|
1,30
|
1,17%
|
-
|
|
|
2013
|
116,00
|
63,76
|
70,29
|
1 866,00
|
22 928,00
|
|
-14,11 (3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2014
|
102,00
|
65,85
|
76,50
|
2 031,00
|
22 980,00
|
-
|
6,06
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2015
|
94,39
|
23,05
|
29,50
|
783,00
|
32 166,00
|
-
|
27,11
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2016
|
66,72
|
15,36
|
56,74
|
1 506,00
|
63 607,00
|
-
|
6,79
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2017
|
99,81
|
36,43
|
99,03
|
2 640,00
|
92 549,00
|
|
7,67
|
2,30
|
2,32%
|
-
|
|
|
2018
|
167,20
|
46,00
|
60,35
|
1 607,00
|
102 123,00
|
|
2,00
|
0,60
|
0,99%
|
-
|
|
|
2019
|
72,90
|
36,42
|
45,84
|
1 220,00
|
149 901,00
|
-
|
6,93
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2020
|
47,18
|
18,67
|
42,92
|
1 143,00
|
106 034,00
|
-
|
25,46
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2021
|
86,60
|
41,06
|
71,95
|
1 924,00
|
110 538,00
|
|
10,42
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
* Recalculé en euros
-
Avant effet de la provision sur SMC, le résultat par action est de 1,98 €.
-
Soit 0,22 €/action hors résultat exceptionnel lié aux restructurations.
-
Soit -2,8 €/action avant dépréciations d'actifs.
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
4 366 M
4 951 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
317 M
359 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 134 M
1 286 M
-
|PER 2021
|9,76x
|Rendement 2021
|1,04%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 144 M
3 556 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,98x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,85x
|Nbr Employés
|13 000
|Flottant
|30,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ERAMET
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
109,60 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
118,20 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
7,85%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|ERAMET
|52.33%
|3 565