    ERA   FR0000131754

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Rapport
Eramet : Données boursières et dividendes 1995-2021

23/02/2022 | 18:49
DONNEES BOURSIERES ET DIVIDENDES

Capitalisation

Rendement

Rendement avoir

Bénéfice par

net sur la

Cours de clôture (€)

boursière au

Volume

Dividende

fiscal compris sur la

31/12

action

base du

base du cours au

cours au

31/12

31/12

plus haut

plus bas

au 31/12

(en millions €)

(moy./jour)

€ par action

€ par action

1994*

57,93

47,26

52,59

771,00

37 385,00

2,05

0,82

1,56%

2,35%

1995*

58,39

41,31

48,78

743,00

15 673,00

4,36

1,00

2,05%

3,09%

1996*

61,89

34,91

41,47

643,00

23 981,00

3,03

1,00

2,41%

3,64%

1997*

53,20

33,08

34,76

542,00

22 172,00

3,82

1,14

3,28%

4,93%

1998

47,72

22,11

25,60

399,00

24 176,00

2,75

1,14

4,45%

6,68%

1999

58,75

23,15

57,00

1 393,00

33 810,00

1,37

1,14

2,00%

3,00%

2000

61,75

41,90

43,55

1 076,00

14 100,00

4,42

1,30

2,99%

4,48%

2001

47,80

22,00

34,60

855,00

4 664,00

-0,13 (1)

1,14

3,29%

4,90%

2002

39,80

13,90

21,05

527,00

4 928,00

0,23

1,00

4,75%

7,13%

2003

38,60

14,50

38,50

985,00

5 834,00

-4,35 (2)

0,86

2,23%

3,35%

2004

72,90

36,70

66,20

1 704,00

15 953,00

13,75

2,00

3,02%

-

2005

94,90

66,10

81,00

2 089,00

19 319,00

14,76

2,10

2,59%

-

2006

147,40

79,00

121,40

3 142,00

14 806,00

12,38

2,90

2,39%

-

2007

391,26

114,00

350,00

9 067,00

24 022,00

22,67

6,00

1,71%

-

2008

669,98

96,06

138,00

3 618,00

52 945,00

27,03

5,25

3,80%

-

2009

272,30

108,00

220,75

5 821,00

47 589,00

-

10,16

1,80

0,82%

-

2010

298,40

193,70

256,50

6 800,00

33 419,00

12,43

3,50

1,36%

-

2011

278,50

80,05

94,50

2 506,00

46 402,00

7,42

2,25

2,38%

-

2012

139,90

75,95

110,95

2 944,00

36 742,00

0,34

1,30

1,17%

-

2013

116,00

63,76

70,29

1 866,00

22 928,00

-14,11 (3)

-

-

-

2014

102,00

65,85

76,50

2 031,00

22 980,00

-

6,06

-

-

-

2015

94,39

23,05

29,50

783,00

32 166,00

-

27,11

-

-

-

2016

66,72

15,36

56,74

1 506,00

63 607,00

-

6,79

-

-

-

2017

99,81

36,43

99,03

2 640,00

92 549,00

7,67

2,30

2,32%

-

2018

167,20

46,00

60,35

1 607,00

102 123,00

2,00

0,60

0,99%

-

2019

72,90

36,42

45,84

1 220,00

149 901,00

-

6,93

-

-

-

2020

47,18

18,67

42,92

1 143,00

106 034,00

-

25,46

-

-

-

2021

86,60

41,06

71,95

1 924,00

110 538,00

10,42

-

-

-

* Recalculé en euros

  1. Avant effet de la provision sur SMC, le résultat par action est de 1,98 €.
  2. Soit 0,22 €/action hors résultat exceptionnel lié aux restructurations.
  3. Soit -2,8 €/action avant dépréciations d'actifs.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 17:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
