Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of November 30th 2020)
-
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|
|
|
Identification code of
|
Day of
|
Identification code of
|
Aggregated daily
|
Daily weighted average price of
|
|
Name of issuer
|
issuer (Legal Entity
|
volume (in number
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
transaction
|
financial instrument
|
the purchased shares *
|
|
|
Identifier)
|
of shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
|
30/11/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2 000
|
38.17
|
XPAR
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
TOTAL
|
2 000
|
38.17
|
Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - eramet.com
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code of
|
|
Identification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code issuer
|
Investment
|
Day/time of
|
Price per
|
|
|
Market (MIC
|
Reference number
|
|
Name of issuer
|
Investment Services
|
code of financial
|
Currency
|
Acquired volume
|
Purpose of buy back
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Services
|
transaction (CET)
|
transaction
|
Code)
|
of transaction
|
|
Provider
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 09:22:44
|
FR0000131757
|
38.74
|
EUR
|
93
|
XPAR
|
00247888981EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 09:22:44
|
FR0000131757
|
38.74
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
00247888982EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 09:51:55
|
FR0000131757
|
38.83
|
EUR
|
130
|
XPAR
|
00247894659EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 10:34:00
|
FR0000131757
|
38.75
|
EUR
|
130
|
XPAR
|
00247902045EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 11:10:13
|
FR0000131757
|
38.95
|
EUR
|
8
|
XPAR
|
00247908155EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 11:10:13
|
FR0000131757
|
38.95
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00247908156EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 11:18:16
|
FR0000131757
|
38.75
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00247909759EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 12:12:37
|
FR0000131757
|
38.57
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
00247919314EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 12:12:37
|
FR0000131757
|
38.57
|
EUR
|
62
|
XPAR
|
00247919315EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 12:17:46
|
FR0000131757
|
38.50
|
EUR
|
90
|
XPAR
|
00247920376EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 12:20:01
|
FR0000131757
|
38.50
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00247920722EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 12:32:43
|
FR0000131757
|
38.21
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00247922936EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 12:48:40
|
FR0000131757
|
38.25
|
EUR
|
187
|
XPAR
|
00247926110EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 13:45:39
|
FR0000131757
|
38.00
|
EUR
|
28
|
XPAR
|
00247936332EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 13:45:39
|
FR0000131757
|
38.00
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00247936333EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 13:45:39
|
FR0000131757
|
38.00
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
00247936334EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 15:04:44
|
FR0000131757
|
38.17
|
EUR
|
121
|
XPAR
|
00247959863EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 15:34:51
|
FR0000131757
|
37.59
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
00247970577EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 15:34:51
|
FR0000131757
|
37.59
|
EUR
|
93
|
XPAR
|
00247970578EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 15:34:51
|
FR0000131757
|
37.59
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
00247970579EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 15:34:51
|
FR0000131757
|
37.59
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
00247970580EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 16:02:54
|
FR0000131757
|
37.31
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
00247985418EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 16:02:54
|
FR0000131757
|
37.31
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00247985419EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 16:02:54
|
FR0000131757
|
37.31
|
EUR
|
6
|
XPAR
|
00247985420EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 16:26:57
|
FR0000131757
|
37.14
|
EUR
|
119
|
XPAR
|
00247998648EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 16:57:04
|
FR0000131757
|
37.14
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
00248015384EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 17:08:39
|
FR0000131757
|
37.07
|
EUR
|
52
|
XPAR
|
00248022356EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 17:19:04
|
FR0000131757
|
36.93
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00248028207EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/11/2020 17:19:07
|
FR0000131757
|
36.92
|
EUR
|
34
|
XPAR
|
00248028228EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Eramet SA published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 17:40:06 UTC