Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Eramet : Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (Week of November 30th, 2020)

07/12/2020 | 18:41
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of November 30th 2020)

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Identification code of

Day of

Identification code of

Aggregated daily

Daily weighted average price of

Name of issuer

issuer (Legal Entity

volume (in number

Market (MIC Code)

transaction

financial instrument

the purchased shares *

Identifier)

of shares)

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

30/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

38.17

XPAR

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

2 000

38.17

Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - eramet.com

  • Details per transaction

Name of

Identification code of

Identification

Identification code issuer

Investment

Day/time of

Price per

Market (MIC

Reference number

Name of issuer

Investment Services

code of financial

Currency

Acquired volume

Purpose of buy back

(Legal Entity Identifier)

Services

transaction (CET)

transaction

Code)

of transaction

Provider

instrument

Provider

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 09:22:44

FR0000131757

38.74

EUR

93

XPAR

00247888981EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 09:22:44

FR0000131757

38.74

EUR

22

XPAR

00247888982EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 09:51:55

FR0000131757

38.83

EUR

130

XPAR

00247894659EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 10:34:00

FR0000131757

38.75

EUR

130

XPAR

00247902045EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 11:10:13

FR0000131757

38.95

EUR

8

XPAR

00247908155EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 11:10:13

FR0000131757

38.95

EUR

175

XPAR

00247908156EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 11:18:16

FR0000131757

38.75

EUR

100

XPAR

00247909759EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:12:37

FR0000131757

38.57

EUR

57

XPAR

00247919314EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:12:37

FR0000131757

38.57

EUR

62

XPAR

00247919315EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:17:46

FR0000131757

38.50

EUR

90

XPAR

00247920376EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:20:01

FR0000131757

38.50

EUR

10

XPAR

00247920722EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:32:43

FR0000131757

38.21

EUR

100

XPAR

00247922936EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:48:40

FR0000131757

38.25

EUR

187

XPAR

00247926110EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 13:45:39

FR0000131757

38.00

EUR

28

XPAR

00247936332EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 13:45:39

FR0000131757

38.00

EUR

100

XPAR

00247936333EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 13:45:39

FR0000131757

38.00

EUR

30

XPAR

00247936334EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:04:44

FR0000131757

38.17

EUR

121

XPAR

00247959863EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37.59

EUR

26

XPAR

00247970577EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37.59

EUR

93

XPAR

00247970578EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37.59

EUR

21

XPAR

00247970579EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37.59

EUR

4

XPAR

00247970580EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:02:54

FR0000131757

37.31

EUR

80

XPAR

00247985418EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:02:54

FR0000131757

37.31

EUR

25

XPAR

00247985419EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:02:54

FR0000131757

37.31

EUR

6

XPAR

00247985420EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:26:57

FR0000131757

37.14

EUR

119

XPAR

00247998648EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:57:04

FR0000131757

37.14

EUR

92

XPAR

00248015384EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 17:08:39

FR0000131757

37.07

EUR

52

XPAR

00248022356EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 17:19:04

FR0000131757

36.93

EUR

5

XPAR

00248028207EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 17:19:07

FR0000131757

36.92

EUR

34

XPAR

00248028228EXPA1

Allocation to employees

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 17:40:06 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ERAMET
18:41ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (Semaine du 30 novem..
PU
18:41ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres
PU
18:41ERAMET : Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (Week of November 30th, 2..
PU
18:30ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres
GL
14:25ERAMET : avenant à un pacte d'actionnaires
CF
09:44BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris sujette aux prises de bénéfices
AW
03/12ERAMET : Capgemini Invent et Eramet remportent le prix "Data & Technologie" du G..
PU
03/12ERAMET : Capgemini Invent et Eramet remportent le prix "Data & Technologie" du G..
PU
03/12ERAMET : Politique de Responsabilité Environnementale
PU
03/12ERAMET : Politique Responsabilité Environnementale
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ERAMET
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 3 527 M 4 283 M -
Résultat net 2020 -410 M -498 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 311 M 1 593 M -
PER 2020 -2,64x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 071 M 1 300 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,68x
VE / CA 2021 0,66x
Nbr Employés 13 000
Flottant 30,5%
Graphique ERAMET
Durée : Période :
Eramet : Graphique analyse technique Eramet | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ERAMET
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,78 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,49 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 67,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,68%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -45,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Cyrille Duval Director
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ERAMET-11.67%1 300
BHP GROUP8.92%145 799
RIO TINTO PLC21.03%122 721
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.66%42 144
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.54.80%31 626
FRESNILLO PLC77.37%11 272
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ