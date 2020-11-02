Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of October 26th 2020)

▪ Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity

Identifier)

ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Day of transaction

Identification code of financial instrument

26/10/20

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

FR0000131757

27/10/20

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

4 000

FR0000131757

28/10/20

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

FR0000131757

29/10/20

30/10/20

FR0000131757

FR0000131757

TOTAL

4 000

5 000

4 000

4 000

21 000

24.09

23.72

22.56

21.94

22.58

22.96

▪ Details per transaction

Name of issuerIdentification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Day/time of transaction (CET) ProviderIdentification code of financial instrument Price per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC Code)Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:01:21 FR0000131757 23.61 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:01:21 FR0000131757 23.61 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:01:21 FR0000131757 23.61 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:03:19 FR0000131757 23.55 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:17:13 FR0000131757 23.88 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:24:47 FR0000131757 23.98 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:24:47 FR0000131757 23.98 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:51:19 FR0000131757 24.06 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 09:51:19 FR0000131757 24.06 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 10:00:37 FR0000131757 24.11 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 10:17:40 FR0000131757 24.20 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 10:17:40 FR0000131757 24.20 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 10:17:40 FR0000131757 24.20 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 10:48:16 FR0000131757 24.20 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 11:25:17 FR0000131757 24.24 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 11:42:42 FR0000131757 24.26 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 12:14:18 FR0000131757 24.49 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 12:47:24 FR0000131757 24.39 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 13:26:38 FR0000131757 24.29 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 13:26:38 FR0000131757 24.29 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 35 32 98 100 131 86 24 2 135 161 16 70 54 155 155 150 189 111 15 60 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00243651316EXPA1 00243651317EXPA1 00243651318EXPA1 00243651595EXPA1 00243654296EXPA1 00243655609EXPA1 00243655610EXPA1 00243659967EXPA1 00243659968EXPA1 00243661692EXPA1 00243664690EXPA1 00243664691EXPA1 00243664692EXPA1 00243669734EXPA1 00243675984EXPA1 00243678797EXPA1 00243684835EXPA1 00243690610EXPA1 00243696777EXPA1 Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees 00243696778EXPA1 Allocation to employees

Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Day/time of transaction (CET) ProviderIdentification code of financial instrument Price per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC Code)Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 13:26:38 FR0000131757 24.29 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 13:37:03 FR0000131757 24.35 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 13:37:03 FR0000131757 24.35 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:18:29 FR0000131757 24.24 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:20:38 FR0000131757 24.24 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:32:50 FR0000131757 24.21 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:32:50 FR0000131757 24.21 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:38:33 FR0000131757 24.18 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:38:33 FR0000131757 24.18 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 14:45:26 FR0000131757 24.19 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:07:28 FR0000131757 24.39 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:07:28 FR0000131757 24.39 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:26:27 FR0000131757 24.36 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:26:27 FR0000131757 24.36 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:26:27 FR0000131757 24.36 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:31:00 FR0000131757 24.29 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:48:31 FR0000131757 24.17 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 15:51:16 FR0000131757 24.13 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 16:03:52 FR0000131757 23.94 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 26/10/2020 16:07:07 FR0000131757 23.90 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 21 101 52 53 20 57 18 92 7 52 40 169 39 89 7 104 108 128 122 100 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00243696779EXPA1 00243698246EXPA1 00243698247EXPA1 00243704389EXPA1 00243704704EXPA1 00243707958EXPA1 00243707959EXPA1 00243709631EXPA1 00243709632EXPA1 00243711688EXPA1 00243717647EXPA1 00243717648EXPA1 00243723103EXPA1 00243723104EXPA1 00243723105EXPA1 00243725534EXPA1 00243733230EXPA1 00243734304EXPA1 00243739755EXPA1 Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees 00243741324EXPA1 Allocation to employees