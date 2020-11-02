Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of October 26th 2020)
Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
26/10/20
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
FR0000131757
27/10/20
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
4 000
FR0000131757
28/10/20
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
FR0000131757
29/10/20
30/10/20
FR0000131757
FR0000131757
TOTAL
4 000
5 000
4 000
4 000
21 000
24.09
23.72
22.56
21.94
22.58
22.96
Name of issuerIdentification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services
Day/time of transaction (CET)
ProviderIdentification code of financial instrument
Price per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC
Code)Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23.61
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23.61
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23.61
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:03:19
FR0000131757
23.55
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:17:13
FR0000131757
23.88
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:24:47
FR0000131757
23.98
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:24:47
FR0000131757
23.98
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:51:19
FR0000131757
24.06
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:51:19
FR0000131757
24.06
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:00:37
FR0000131757
24.11
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:17:40
FR0000131757
24.20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:17:40
FR0000131757
24.20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:17:40
FR0000131757
24.20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:48:16
FR0000131757
24.20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 11:25:17
FR0000131757
24.24
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 11:42:42
FR0000131757
24.26
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 12:14:18
FR0000131757
24.49
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 12:47:24
FR0000131757
24.39
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:26:38
FR0000131757
24.29
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:26:38
FR0000131757
24.29
EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR
35
32
98
100
131
86
24
2
135
161
16
70
54
155
155
150
189
111
15
60
XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR
00243651316EXPA1
00243651317EXPA1
00243651318EXPA1
00243651595EXPA1
00243654296EXPA1
00243655609EXPA1
00243655610EXPA1
00243659967EXPA1
00243659968EXPA1
00243661692EXPA1
00243664690EXPA1
00243664691EXPA1
00243664692EXPA1
00243669734EXPA1
00243675984EXPA1
00243678797EXPA1
00243684835EXPA1
00243690610EXPA1
00243696777EXPA1
Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees
00243696778EXPA1 Allocation to employees
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services
Day/time of transaction (CET)
ProviderIdentification code of financial instrument
Price per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC
Code)Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:26:38
FR0000131757
24.29
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:37:03
FR0000131757
24.35
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:37:03
FR0000131757
24.35
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:18:29
FR0000131757
24.24
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:20:38
FR0000131757
24.24
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:32:50
FR0000131757
24.21
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:32:50
FR0000131757
24.21
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:38:33
FR0000131757
24.18
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:38:33
FR0000131757
24.18
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:45:26
FR0000131757
24.19
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:07:28
FR0000131757
24.39
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:07:28
FR0000131757
24.39
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:26:27
FR0000131757
24.36
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:26:27
FR0000131757
24.36
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:26:27
FR0000131757
24.36
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:31:00
FR0000131757
24.29
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:48:31
FR0000131757
24.17
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:51:16
FR0000131757
24.13
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:03:52
FR0000131757
23.94
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:07:07
FR0000131757
23.90
EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR
21
101
52
53
20
57
18
92
7
52
40
169
39
89
7
104
108
128
122
100
XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR
00243696779EXPA1
00243698246EXPA1
00243698247EXPA1
00243704389EXPA1
00243704704EXPA1
00243707958EXPA1
00243707959EXPA1
00243709631EXPA1
00243709632EXPA1
00243711688EXPA1
00243717647EXPA1
00243717648EXPA1
00243723103EXPA1
00243723104EXPA1
00243723105EXPA1
00243725534EXPA1
00243733230EXPA1
00243734304EXPA1
00243739755EXPA1
Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees
00243741324EXPA1 Allocation to employees
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services
Day/time of transaction (CET)
ProviderIdentification code of financial instrument
Price per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC
Code)Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:17:01
FR0000131757
23.85
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:31:51
FR0000131757
23.91
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:31:51
FR0000131757
23.91
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:42:00
FR0000131757
23.96
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:43:03
FR0000131757
23.89
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:53:48
FR0000131757
23.85
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:17:44
FR0000131757
23.82
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:17:44
FR0000131757
23.82
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:20:37
FR0000131757
23.80
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:20:37
FR0000131757
23.80
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23.67
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23.67
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:22:39
FR0000131757
23.75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:22:39
FR0000131757
23.75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:32:44
FR0000131757
23.99
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:36:50
FR0000131757
23.75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:36:50
FR0000131757
23.75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:38:06
FR0000131757
23.76
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:38:11
FR0000131757
23.64
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:38:11
FR0000131757
23.60
EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR
131
56
74
121
21
126
42
248
15
8
31
135
88
38
154
41
59
53
100
100
XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR
00243745749EXPA1
00243752141EXPA1
00243752142EXPA1
00243757065EXPA1
00243757507EXPA1
00243762560EXPA1
00243774556EXPA1
00243774558EXPA1
00243776321EXPA1
00243776323EXPA1
00243793744EXPA1
00243793745EXPA1
00243801849EXPA1
00243801850EXPA1
00243805729EXPA1
00243807437EXPA1
00243807439EXPA1
00243807858EXPA1
00243807879EXPA1
Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees Allocation to employees
00243807880EXPA1 Allocation to employees
