Eramet: Purchase of own shares – Detailed information (week of 12th October 2020)

19/10/2020 | 18:34

Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of October 12th 2020)

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of

Identification code of issuer

Day of

Identification code

Aggregated daily

Daily weighted average

Number of

of financial

volume (in number

price of the purchased

issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier)

transaction

Transactions

instrument

of shares)

shares *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

260

23.32

3

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

722

23.16

11

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

75

23.24

3

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

2,943

23.19

51

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

15/10/20

FR0000131757

193

22.86

9

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

15/10/20

FR0000131757

141

23.46

4

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

15/10/20

FR0000131757

3,666

23.08

39

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/10/20

FR0000131757

4

23.53

1

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/10/20

FR0000131757

492

23.54

5

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/10/20

FR0000131757

3,504

23.58

37

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

12,000

23.28

Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - eramet.com

  • Details per transaction

Name of

Identification code of

Identification code

Price

Name of

Identification code issuer

Investment

Day/time of

per

Market (MIC

Reference number of

Investment Services

of financial

Purpose of buy back

issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier)

Services

transaction (CET)

transacti

Code)

transaction

Provider

instrument

Provider

on

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:09:02

FR0000131757

23.43

XPAR

00242488482EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:17:02

FR0000131757

23.44

XPAR

00242489453EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:48:49

FR0000131757

23.36

BATE

00242493414EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:48:49

FR0000131757

23.36

BATE

00242493415EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:48:49

FR0000131757

23.34

XPAR

00242493413EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:57:28

FR0000131757

23.27

XPAR

00242494443EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:09:22

FR0000131757

23.08

XPAR

00242495899EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:15:10

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242497701EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:15:10

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242497702EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:17:04

FR0000131757

22.98

XPAR

00242498391EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:43:33

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242505940EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:05:50

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242510152EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:05:50

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242510153EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:05:50

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242510154EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:16:15

FR0000131757

23.07

XPAR

00242511840EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:16:15

FR0000131757

23.07

XPAR

00242511841EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:46:52

FR0000131757

23.00

XPAR

00242516150EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:27:34

FR0000131757

23.07

CHIX

00242521941EXPA1

Allocation to employees

2

Name of

Identification code of

Identification code

Price

Name of

Identification code issuer

Investment

Day/time of

per

Market (MIC

Reference number of

Investment Services

of financial

Purpose of buy back

issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier)

Services

transaction (CET)

transacti

Code)

transaction

Provider

instrument

Provider

on

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:27:34

FR0000131757

23.07

CHIX

00242521942EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:27:34

FR0000131757

23.07

CHIX

00242521943EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:49:37

FR0000131757

23.02

XPAR

00242526309EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:41:14

FR0000131757

23.24

XPAR

00242539582EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:55:22

FR0000131757

23.24

XPAR

00242543863EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:55:22

FR0000131757

23.24

XPAR

00242543865EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:55:22

FR0000131757

23.24

XPAR

00242543866EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:58:49

FR0000131757

23.22

XPAR

00242544914EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:09:29

FR0000131757

23.24

CHIX

00242548865EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:09:29

FR0000131757

23.24

TRQX

00242548864EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:10:30

FR0000131757

23.24

CHIX

00242549338EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:10:30

FR0000131757

23.24

CHIX

00242549339EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:10:30

FR0000131757

23.24

TRQX

00242549337EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:11:38

FR0000131757

23.19

XPAR

00242549723EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:23:59

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242554247EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:08

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242556519EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:23

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242556630EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:38

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242556710EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:41

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242556720EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:35:53

FR0000131757

23.18

CHIX

00242558908EXPA1

Allocation to employees

3

Name of

Identification code of

Identification code

Price

Name of

Identification code issuer

Investment

Day/time of

per

Market (MIC

Reference number of

Investment Services

of financial

Purpose of buy back

issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier)

Services

transaction (CET)

transacti

Code)

transaction

Provider

instrument

Provider

on

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:35:53

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242558909EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:37:56

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242559658EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:37:59

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242559678EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:38:02

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242559693EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:45:41

FR0000131757

23.20

XPAR

00242562290EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:46:36

FR0000131757

23.21

XPAR

00242562581EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:50:15

FR0000131757

23.19

XPAR

00242563940EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:50:15

FR0000131757

23.19

XPAR

00242563941EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:20

FR0000131757

23.19

XPAR

00242565858EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:23

FR0000131757

23.20

XPAR

00242565878EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:23

FR0000131757

23.20

XPAR

00242565879EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:23

FR0000131757

23.20

XPAR

00242565880EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:26

FR0000131757

23.21

XPAR

00242565894EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:26

FR0000131757

23.21

XPAR

00242565895EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:05:01

FR0000131757

23.18

BATE

00242568724EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:05:01

FR0000131757

23.18

TRQX

00242568723EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:05:04

FR0000131757

23.18

XPAR

00242568741EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:06:04

FR0000131757

23.21

CHIX

00242569063EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:06:59

FR0000131757

23.21

XPAR

00242569313EXPA1

Allocation to employees

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:06:59

FR0000131757

23.21

XPAR

00242569314EXPA1

Allocation to employees

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 16:34:03 UTC


