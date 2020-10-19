Eramet: Purchase of own shares – Detailed information (week of 12th October 2020)

Eramet: Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of October 12th 2020)
-
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|
Name of
|
Identification code of issuer
|
Day of
|
Identification code
|
Aggregated daily
|
Daily weighted average
|
Number of
|
of financial
|
volume (in number
|
price of the purchased
|
issuer
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
transaction
|
Transactions
|
instrument
|
of shares)
|
shares *
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
260
|
23.32
|
3
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
722
|
23.16
|
11
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
75
|
23.24
|
3
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2,943
|
23.19
|
51
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
15/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
193
|
22.86
|
9
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
15/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
141
|
23.46
|
4
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
15/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
3,666
|
23.08
|
39
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
4
|
23.53
|
1
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
492
|
23.54
|
5
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
3,504
|
23.58
|
37
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
TOTAL
|
12,000
|
23.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - eramet.com
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code of
|
|
Identification code
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code issuer
|
Investment
|
Day/time of
|
per
|
Market (MIC
|
Reference number of
|
|
Investment Services
|
of financial
|
Purpose of buy back
|
issuer
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Services
|
transaction (CET)
|
transacti
|
Code)
|
transaction
|
Provider
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:09:02
|
FR0000131757
|
23.43
|
XPAR
|
00242488482EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:17:02
|
FR0000131757
|
23.44
|
XPAR
|
00242489453EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:48:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.36
|
BATE
|
00242493414EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:48:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.36
|
BATE
|
00242493415EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:48:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.34
|
XPAR
|
00242493413EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:57:28
|
FR0000131757
|
23.27
|
XPAR
|
00242494443EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:09:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.08
|
XPAR
|
00242495899EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:15:10
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242497701EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:15:10
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242497702EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:17:04
|
FR0000131757
|
22.98
|
XPAR
|
00242498391EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:43:33
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242505940EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:05:50
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242510152EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:05:50
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242510153EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:05:50
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242510154EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:16:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
XPAR
|
00242511840EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:16:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
XPAR
|
00242511841EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:46:52
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
XPAR
|
00242516150EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:27:34
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
CHIX
|
00242521941EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
2
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code of
|
|
Identification code
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code issuer
|
Investment
|
Day/time of
|
per
|
Market (MIC
|
Reference number of
|
|
Investment Services
|
of financial
|
Purpose of buy back
|
issuer
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Services
|
transaction (CET)
|
transacti
|
Code)
|
transaction
|
Provider
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:27:34
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
CHIX
|
00242521942EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:27:34
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
CHIX
|
00242521943EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:49:37
|
FR0000131757
|
23.02
|
XPAR
|
00242526309EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:41:14
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
XPAR
|
00242539582EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:55:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
XPAR
|
00242543863EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:55:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
XPAR
|
00242543865EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:55:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
XPAR
|
00242543866EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:58:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.22
|
XPAR
|
00242544914EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:09:29
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
CHIX
|
00242548865EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:09:29
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
TRQX
|
00242548864EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:10:30
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
CHIX
|
00242549338EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:10:30
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
CHIX
|
00242549339EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:10:30
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
TRQX
|
00242549337EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:11:38
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
XPAR
|
00242549723EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:23:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242554247EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:08
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242556519EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242556630EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:38
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242556710EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:41
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242556720EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:35:53
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
CHIX
|
00242558908EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
3
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code of
|
|
Identification code
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
Identification code issuer
|
Investment
|
Day/time of
|
per
|
Market (MIC
|
Reference number of
|
|
Investment Services
|
of financial
|
Purpose of buy back
|
issuer
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Services
|
transaction (CET)
|
transacti
|
Code)
|
transaction
|
Provider
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
Provider
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:35:53
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242558909EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:37:56
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242559658EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:37:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242559678EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:38:02
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242559693EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:45:41
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
XPAR
|
00242562290EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:46:36
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
XPAR
|
00242562581EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:50:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
XPAR
|
00242563940EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:50:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
XPAR
|
00242563941EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:20
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
XPAR
|
00242565858EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
XPAR
|
00242565878EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
XPAR
|
00242565879EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
XPAR
|
00242565880EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:26
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
XPAR
|
00242565894EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:26
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
XPAR
|
00242565895EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:05:01
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
BATE
|
00242568724EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:05:01
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
TRQX
|
00242568723EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:05:04
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
XPAR
|
00242568741EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:06:04
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
CHIX
|
00242569063EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:06:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
XPAR
|
00242569313EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:06:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
XPAR
|
00242569314EXPA1
|
Allocation to employees
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Eramet SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 16:34:03 UTC