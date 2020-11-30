Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (Semaine du 23 novembre 2020)
30/11/2020 | 18:41
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 23 novembre 2020)
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
Nom de
Code Identifiant de
Jour de la
Code identifiant
Volume total
Prix pondéré moyen
de l'instrument
journalier (en
journalier d'acquisition des
Marché (MIC Code)
l'émetteur
l'émetteur
transaction
financier
nombre d'actions)
actions *
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
23/11/20
FR0000131757
2 000
35,22
XPAR
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
24/11/20
FR0000131757
2 000
37,97
XPAR
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/11/20
FR0000131757
2 000
38,48
XPAR
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
26/11/20
FR0000131757
2 000
38,00
XPAR
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
27/11/20
FR0000131757
2 000
38,82
XPAR
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
10 000
37,70
Détail transaction par transaction
Nom de
Code Identifiant de
Jour/heure de la
Code identifiant
Prix
Quantité
Code
Numéro de
Nom du PSI
Code identifiant du PSI
de l'instrument
Devise
identifiant
référence de la
Objectif du rachat
l'émetteur
l'émetteur
transaction (CET)
Unitaire
achetée
financier
marché
transaction
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 09:09:51
FR0000131757
35,24
EUR
145
XPAR
00247110946EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 09:33:16
FR0000131757
35,00
EUR
100
XPAR
00247115280EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 09:47:32
FR0000131757
35,10
EUR
166
XPAR
00247118445EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 10:32:12
FR0000131757
35,17
EUR
112
XPAR
00247125999EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 11:18:28
FR0000131757
35,18
EUR
114
XPAR
00247132363EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 12:03:29
FR0000131757
34,91
EUR
115
XPAR
00247139139EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 12:38:30
FR0000131757
34,91
EUR
156
XPAR
00247144923EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 14:00:47
FR0000131757
35,35
EUR
162
XPAR
00247158902EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 14:53:06
FR0000131757
35,00
EUR
8
XPAR
00247168909EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 14:53:26
FR0000131757
35,00
EUR
92
XPAR
00247168960EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 15:08:54
FR0000131757
35,29
EUR
187
XPAR
00247171970EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 15:54:37
FR0000131757
35,10
EUR
13
XPAR
00247183402EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 16:05:14
FR0000131757
35,38
EUR
124
XPAR
00247186562EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 16:18:35
FR0000131757
35,37
EUR
132
XPAR
00247191501EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 16:56:18
FR0000131757
35,50
EUR
103
XPAR
00247204791EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 16:58:43
FR0000131757
35,48
EUR
119
XPAR
00247205716EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 17:14:35
FR0000131757
35,29
EUR
76
XPAR
00247212991EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 17:21:39
FR0000131757
35,38
EUR
12
XPAR
00247216574EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
23/11/2020 17:21:54
FR0000131757
35,38
EUR
64
XPAR
00247216679EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 09:06:19
FR0000131757
36,35
EUR
50
XPAR
00247229026EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 09:06:19
FR0000131757
36,35
EUR
149
XPAR
00247229027EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 09:58:23
FR0000131757
37,00
EUR
204
XPAR
00247249624EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 11:59:29
FR0000131757
37,48
EUR
150
XPAR
00247299284EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 13:08:14
FR0000131757
37,49
EUR
165
XPAR
00247325145EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 14:15:12
FR0000131757
37,61
EUR
126
XPAR
00247350407EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 14:57:36
FR0000131757
37,70
EUR
144
XPAR
00247367506EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 15:52:19
FR0000131757
38,41
EUR
68
XPAR
00247403804EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 15:52:19
FR0000131757
38,41
EUR
124
XPAR
00247403805EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 15:59:46
FR0000131757
38,34
EUR
39
XPAR
00247409452EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 15:59:48
FR0000131757
38,32
EUR
29
XPAR
00247409468EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
2
Nom de
Code Identifiant de
Jour/heure de la
Code identifiant
Prix
Quantité
Code
Numéro de
Nom du PSI
Code identifiant du PSI
de l'instrument
Devise
identifiant
référence de la
Objectif du rachat
l'émetteur
l'émetteur
transaction (CET)
Unitaire
achetée
financier
marché
transaction
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 15:59:48
FR0000131757
38,32
EUR
97
XPAR
00247409469EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 16:22:17
FR0000131757
38,62
EUR
162
XPAR
00247429306EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 16:34:28
FR0000131757
38,84
EUR
175
XPAR
00247439283EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 16:48:48
FR0000131757
39,02
EUR
27
XPAR
00247451480EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 16:58:35
FR0000131757
39,10
EUR
146
XPAR
00247459723EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 17:03:47
FR0000131757
38,92
EUR
4
XPAR
00247464937EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 17:11:48
FR0000131757
39,14
EUR
101
XPAR
00247472349EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/11/2020 17:19:09
FR0000131757
39,12
EUR
40
XPAR
00247480887EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 09:06:49
FR0000131757
39,56
EUR
100
XPAR
00247510920EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 09:12:54
FR0000131757
39,00
EUR
100
XPAR
00247512504EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 09:17:15
FR0000131757
38,50
EUR
38
XPAR
00247513775EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 09:17:15
FR0000131757
38,50
EUR
62
XPAR
00247513778EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 09:45:07
FR0000131757
38,99
EUR
101
XPAR
00247522120EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 09:45:07
FR0000131757
38,99
EUR
31
XPAR
00247522121EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 10:20:48
FR0000131757
39,00
EUR
114
XPAR
00247530183EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 10:20:48
FR0000131757
39,00
EUR
33
XPAR
00247530184EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 10:28:36
FR0000131757
38,67
EUR
63
XPAR
00247532078EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 11:05:04
FR0000131757
38,41
EUR
145
XPAR
00247541178EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 11:05:41
FR0000131757
38,30
EUR
34
XPAR
00247541337EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 11:05:41
FR0000131757
38,30
EUR
66
XPAR
00247541339EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 11:51:22
FR0000131757
38,62
EUR
48
XPAR
00247551799EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 11:51:22
FR0000131757
38,62
EUR
92
XPAR
00247551800EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 12:54:39
FR0000131757
37,98
EUR
61
XPAR
00247568584EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 12:54:39
FR0000131757
37,98
EUR
103
XPAR
00247568585EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 14:04:18
FR0000131757
38,00
EUR
186
XPAR
00247580718EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 14:16:40
FR0000131757
37,92
EUR
61
XPAR
00247582922EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 14:16:40
FR0000131757
37,92
EUR
100
XPAR
00247582923EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 15:36:16
FR0000131757
38,23
EUR
205
XPAR
00247604388EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 15:36:16
FR0000131757
38,23
EUR
3
XPAR
00247604389EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 16:18:22
FR0000131757
38,05
EUR
30
XPAR
00247622631EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
3
Nom de
Code Identifiant de
Jour/heure de la
Code identifiant
Prix
Quantité
Code
Numéro de
Nom du PSI
Code identifiant du PSI
de l'instrument
Devise
identifiant
référence de la
Objectif du rachat
l'émetteur
l'émetteur
transaction (CET)
Unitaire
achetée
financier
marché
transaction
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 16:34:01
FR0000131757
38,51
EUR
93
XPAR
00247629140EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 16:34:01
FR0000131757
38,51
EUR
19
XPAR
00247629141EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 17:02:06
FR0000131757
38,64
EUR
101
XPAR
00247640528EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 17:19:14
FR0000131757
38,34
EUR
8
XPAR
00247648746EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/11/2020 17:19:28
FR0000131757
38,34
EUR
3
XPAR
00247648913EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 09:01:47
FR0000131757
38,58
EUR
171
XPAR
00247663832EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 09:20:00
FR0000131757
38,12
EUR
100
XPAR
00247666533EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 09:28:00
FR0000131757
37,72
EUR
100
XPAR
00247667751EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 09:54:16
FR0000131757
37,81
EUR
20
XPAR
00247673187EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 09:54:16
FR0000131757
37,81
EUR
130
XPAR
00247673188EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 10:33:53
FR0000131757
37,79
EUR
50
XPAR
00247680472EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 10:33:53
FR0000131757
37,79
EUR
91
XPAR
00247680473EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 11:17:51
FR0000131757
37,67
EUR
119
XPAR
00247685984EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 12:15:48
FR0000131757
37,83
EUR
99
XPAR
00247698401EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 12:41:13
FR0000131757
37,84
EUR
22
XPAR
00247701680EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 12:41:13
FR0000131757
37,84
EUR
32
XPAR
00247701681EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 12:41:13
FR0000131757
37,84
EUR
92
XPAR
00247701682EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 14:04:24
FR0000131757
38,00
EUR
124
XPAR
00247712470EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 14:04:24
FR0000131757
38,00
EUR
30
XPAR
00247712471EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 14:54:41
FR0000131757
38,00
EUR
106
XPAR
00247719551EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 15:44:08
FR0000131757
38,12
EUR
4
XPAR
00247730193EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 15:58:13
FR0000131757
38,09
EUR
90
XPAR
00247733541EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:05:28
FR0000131757
38,11
EUR
104
XPAR
00247735331EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:31:37
FR0000131757
38,12
EUR
26
XPAR
00247741116EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:31:37
FR0000131757
38,12
EUR
100
XPAR
00247741117EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:48:15
FR0000131757
38,09
EUR
80
XPAR
00247744920EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:48:15
FR0000131757
38,09
EUR
8
XPAR
00247744921EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:54:51
FR0000131757
38,08
EUR
123
XPAR
00247746577EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 16:58:54
FR0000131757
38,06
EUR
90
XPAR
00247747561EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/11/2020 17:08:28
FR0000131757
37,92
EUR
54
XPAR
00247750188EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
4
