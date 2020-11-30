Connexion
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (Semaine du 23 novembre 2020)

30/11/2020 | 18:41
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 23 novembre 2020)

  • Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition des

Marché (MIC Code)

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

nombre d'actions)

actions *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

23/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

35,22

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

24/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

37,97

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

25/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

38,48

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

26/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

38,00

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

27/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

38,82

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

10 000

37,70

Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

  • Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 09:09:51

FR0000131757

35,24

EUR

145

XPAR

00247110946EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 09:33:16

FR0000131757

35,00

EUR

100

XPAR

00247115280EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 09:47:32

FR0000131757

35,10

EUR

166

XPAR

00247118445EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 10:32:12

FR0000131757

35,17

EUR

112

XPAR

00247125999EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 11:18:28

FR0000131757

35,18

EUR

114

XPAR

00247132363EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 12:03:29

FR0000131757

34,91

EUR

115

XPAR

00247139139EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 12:38:30

FR0000131757

34,91

EUR

156

XPAR

00247144923EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 14:00:47

FR0000131757

35,35

EUR

162

XPAR

00247158902EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 14:53:06

FR0000131757

35,00

EUR

8

XPAR

00247168909EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 14:53:26

FR0000131757

35,00

EUR

92

XPAR

00247168960EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 15:08:54

FR0000131757

35,29

EUR

187

XPAR

00247171970EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 15:54:37

FR0000131757

35,10

EUR

13

XPAR

00247183402EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 16:05:14

FR0000131757

35,38

EUR

124

XPAR

00247186562EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 16:18:35

FR0000131757

35,37

EUR

132

XPAR

00247191501EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 16:56:18

FR0000131757

35,50

EUR

103

XPAR

00247204791EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 16:58:43

FR0000131757

35,48

EUR

119

XPAR

00247205716EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 17:14:35

FR0000131757

35,29

EUR

76

XPAR

00247212991EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 17:21:39

FR0000131757

35,38

EUR

12

XPAR

00247216574EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

23/11/2020 17:21:54

FR0000131757

35,38

EUR

64

XPAR

00247216679EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 09:06:19

FR0000131757

36,35

EUR

50

XPAR

00247229026EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 09:06:19

FR0000131757

36,35

EUR

149

XPAR

00247229027EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 09:58:23

FR0000131757

37,00

EUR

204

XPAR

00247249624EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 11:59:29

FR0000131757

37,48

EUR

150

XPAR

00247299284EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 13:08:14

FR0000131757

37,49

EUR

165

XPAR

00247325145EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 14:15:12

FR0000131757

37,61

EUR

126

XPAR

00247350407EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 14:57:36

FR0000131757

37,70

EUR

144

XPAR

00247367506EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 15:52:19

FR0000131757

38,41

EUR

68

XPAR

00247403804EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 15:52:19

FR0000131757

38,41

EUR

124

XPAR

00247403805EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 15:59:46

FR0000131757

38,34

EUR

39

XPAR

00247409452EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 15:59:48

FR0000131757

38,32

EUR

29

XPAR

00247409468EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

2

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 15:59:48

FR0000131757

38,32

EUR

97

XPAR

00247409469EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 16:22:17

FR0000131757

38,62

EUR

162

XPAR

00247429306EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 16:34:28

FR0000131757

38,84

EUR

175

XPAR

00247439283EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 16:48:48

FR0000131757

39,02

EUR

27

XPAR

00247451480EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 16:58:35

FR0000131757

39,10

EUR

146

XPAR

00247459723EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 17:03:47

FR0000131757

38,92

EUR

4

XPAR

00247464937EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 17:11:48

FR0000131757

39,14

EUR

101

XPAR

00247472349EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

24/11/2020 17:19:09

FR0000131757

39,12

EUR

40

XPAR

00247480887EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 09:06:49

FR0000131757

39,56

EUR

100

XPAR

00247510920EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 09:12:54

FR0000131757

39,00

EUR

100

XPAR

00247512504EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 09:17:15

FR0000131757

38,50

EUR

38

XPAR

00247513775EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 09:17:15

FR0000131757

38,50

EUR

62

XPAR

00247513778EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 09:45:07

FR0000131757

38,99

EUR

101

XPAR

00247522120EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 09:45:07

FR0000131757

38,99

EUR

31

XPAR

00247522121EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 10:20:48

FR0000131757

39,00

EUR

114

XPAR

00247530183EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 10:20:48

FR0000131757

39,00

EUR

33

XPAR

00247530184EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 10:28:36

FR0000131757

38,67

EUR

63

XPAR

00247532078EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 11:05:04

FR0000131757

38,41

EUR

145

XPAR

00247541178EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 11:05:41

FR0000131757

38,30

EUR

34

XPAR

00247541337EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 11:05:41

FR0000131757

38,30

EUR

66

XPAR

00247541339EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 11:51:22

FR0000131757

38,62

EUR

48

XPAR

00247551799EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 11:51:22

FR0000131757

38,62

EUR

92

XPAR

00247551800EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 12:54:39

FR0000131757

37,98

EUR

61

XPAR

00247568584EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 12:54:39

FR0000131757

37,98

EUR

103

XPAR

00247568585EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 14:04:18

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

186

XPAR

00247580718EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 14:16:40

FR0000131757

37,92

EUR

61

XPAR

00247582922EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 14:16:40

FR0000131757

37,92

EUR

100

XPAR

00247582923EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 15:36:16

FR0000131757

38,23

EUR

205

XPAR

00247604388EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 15:36:16

FR0000131757

38,23

EUR

3

XPAR

00247604389EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 16:18:22

FR0000131757

38,05

EUR

30

XPAR

00247622631EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

3

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 16:34:01

FR0000131757

38,51

EUR

93

XPAR

00247629140EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 16:34:01

FR0000131757

38,51

EUR

19

XPAR

00247629141EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 17:02:06

FR0000131757

38,64

EUR

101

XPAR

00247640528EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 17:19:14

FR0000131757

38,34

EUR

8

XPAR

00247648746EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

25/11/2020 17:19:28

FR0000131757

38,34

EUR

3

XPAR

00247648913EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 09:01:47

FR0000131757

38,58

EUR

171

XPAR

00247663832EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 09:20:00

FR0000131757

38,12

EUR

100

XPAR

00247666533EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 09:28:00

FR0000131757

37,72

EUR

100

XPAR

00247667751EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 09:54:16

FR0000131757

37,81

EUR

20

XPAR

00247673187EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 09:54:16

FR0000131757

37,81

EUR

130

XPAR

00247673188EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 10:33:53

FR0000131757

37,79

EUR

50

XPAR

00247680472EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 10:33:53

FR0000131757

37,79

EUR

91

XPAR

00247680473EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 11:17:51

FR0000131757

37,67

EUR

119

XPAR

00247685984EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 12:15:48

FR0000131757

37,83

EUR

99

XPAR

00247698401EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 12:41:13

FR0000131757

37,84

EUR

22

XPAR

00247701680EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 12:41:13

FR0000131757

37,84

EUR

32

XPAR

00247701681EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 12:41:13

FR0000131757

37,84

EUR

92

XPAR

00247701682EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 14:04:24

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

124

XPAR

00247712470EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 14:04:24

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

30

XPAR

00247712471EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 14:54:41

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

106

XPAR

00247719551EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 15:44:08

FR0000131757

38,12

EUR

4

XPAR

00247730193EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 15:58:13

FR0000131757

38,09

EUR

90

XPAR

00247733541EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:05:28

FR0000131757

38,11

EUR

104

XPAR

00247735331EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:31:37

FR0000131757

38,12

EUR

26

XPAR

00247741116EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:31:37

FR0000131757

38,12

EUR

100

XPAR

00247741117EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:48:15

FR0000131757

38,09

EUR

80

XPAR

00247744920EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:48:15

FR0000131757

38,09

EUR

8

XPAR

00247744921EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:54:51

FR0000131757

38,08

EUR

123

XPAR

00247746577EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 16:58:54

FR0000131757

38,06

EUR

90

XPAR

00247747561EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/11/2020 17:08:28

FR0000131757

37,92

EUR

54

XPAR

00247750188EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

4

La Sté Eramet SA a publié ce contenu, le 30 novembre 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le30 novembre 2020 17:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2020
