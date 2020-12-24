Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 24/12 09:14:40
41.9 EUR   +0.02%
08:43ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (Semaine du 30 novembre 20
PU
08:36ERAMET : Politique Lobbying Responsa
PU
08:22ERAMET : Politique Ach
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (Semaine du 30 novembre 20

24/12/2020 | 08:43
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 30 novembre 2020)

  • Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition des

Marché (MIC Code)

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

nombre d'actions)

actions *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

30/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

38,17

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

2 000

38,17

Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

  • Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 09:22:44

FR0000131757

38,74

EUR

93

XPAR

00247888981EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 09:22:44

FR0000131757

38,74

EUR

22

XPAR

00247888982EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 09:51:55

FR0000131757

38,83

EUR

130

XPAR

00247894659EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 10:34:00

FR0000131757

38,75

EUR

130

XPAR

00247902045EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 11:10:13

FR0000131757

38,95

EUR

8

XPAR

00247908155EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 11:10:13

FR0000131757

38,95

EUR

175

XPAR

00247908156EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 11:18:16

FR0000131757

38,75

EUR

100

XPAR

00247909759EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:12:37

FR0000131757

38,57

EUR

57

XPAR

00247919314EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:12:37

FR0000131757

38,57

EUR

62

XPAR

00247919315EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:17:46

FR0000131757

38,50

EUR

90

XPAR

00247920376EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:20:01

FR0000131757

38,50

EUR

10

XPAR

00247920722EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:32:43

FR0000131757

38,21

EUR

100

XPAR

00247922936EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 12:48:40

FR0000131757

38,25

EUR

187

XPAR

00247926110EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 13:45:39

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

28

XPAR

00247936332EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 13:45:39

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

100

XPAR

00247936333EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 13:45:39

FR0000131757

38,00

EUR

30

XPAR

00247936334EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:04:44

FR0000131757

38,17

EUR

121

XPAR

00247959863EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37,59

EUR

26

XPAR

00247970577EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37,59

EUR

93

XPAR

00247970578EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37,59

EUR

21

XPAR

00247970579EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 15:34:51

FR0000131757

37,59

EUR

4

XPAR

00247970580EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:02:54

FR0000131757

37,31

EUR

80

XPAR

00247985418EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:02:54

FR0000131757

37,31

EUR

25

XPAR

00247985419EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:02:54

FR0000131757

37,31

EUR

6

XPAR

00247985420EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:26:57

FR0000131757

37,14

EUR

119

XPAR

00247998648EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 16:57:04

FR0000131757

37,14

EUR

92

XPAR

00248015384EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 17:08:39

FR0000131757

37,07

EUR

52

XPAR

00248022356EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 17:19:04

FR0000131757

36,93

EUR

5

XPAR

00248028207EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

30/11/2020 17:19:07

FR0000131757

36,92

EUR

34

XPAR

00248028228EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

2

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2020 07:42:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ERAMET
08:43ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (Semaine du 30 novem..
PU
08:36ERAMET : Politique Lobbying Responsa
PU
08:22ERAMET : Politique Ach
PU
08:19ERAMET : Politique des Technologies de l'Information et des Télécommunicati
PU
08:09ERAMET : BASF et Eramet s'associent pour évaluer le développement d'une producti..
PU
08:09CDP REPORT 2020 : Eramet récompensé pour ses progrès dans la lutte contre le cha..
PU
08:09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Vivendi, Vinci, EDF, Airbus, Carmat, Alibaba...
07:05Séance écourtée avant Noël
22/12ERAMET ET MICROSOFT : un partenariat réussi
PU
17/12L’EDITO DES COMMO : Le bois flambe et le nickel brille
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ERAMET
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 3 538 M 4 318 M -
Résultat net 2020 -407 M -496 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 267 M 1 546 M -
PER 2020 -2,75x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 108 M 1 352 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,67x
VE / CA 2021 0,66x
Nbr Employés 13 000
Flottant 30,5%
Graphique ERAMET
Durée : Période :
Eramet : Graphique analyse technique Eramet | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ERAMET
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,62 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 41,89 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,43%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -47,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Cyrille Duval Director
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ERAMET-8.62%1 352
BHP GROUP9.07%150 452
RIO TINTO PLC24.36%125 046
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.30%39 717
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.61.69%32 547
FRESNILLO PLC77.60%11 212
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ