Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 16 novembre 2020)

23/11/2020 | 18:39
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 16 novembre 2020)

  • Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition des

Marché (MIC Code)

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

nombre d'actions)

actions *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

32,88

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

17/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

33,38

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

18/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

33,59

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

19/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

32,80

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

20/11/20

FR0000131757

2 000

34,34

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

10 000

33,40

Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

  • Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 09:02:27

FR0000131757

31,66

EUR

87

XPAR

00246383724EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 09:12:28

FR0000131757

31,38

EUR

78

XPAR

00246385857EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 09:52:41

FR0000131757

31,50

EUR

100

XPAR

00246394125EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 09:53:28

FR0000131757

31,38

EUR

100

XPAR

00246394385EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 10:35:37

FR0000131757

31,82

EUR

105

XPAR

00246404187EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 10:35:37

FR0000131757

31,82

EUR

56

XPAR

00246404188EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 11:31:37

FR0000131757

32,38

EUR

10

XPAR

00246415207EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 11:31:37

FR0000131757

32,38

EUR

119

XPAR

00246415208EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 12:17:44

FR0000131757

32,21

EUR

85

XPAR

00246424642EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 12:17:44

FR0000131757

32,21

EUR

66

XPAR

00246424643EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 13:48:59

FR0000131757

32,80

EUR

44

XPAR

00246452582EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 14:06:46

FR0000131757

32,68

EUR

178

XPAR

00246458826EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 15:54:39

FR0000131757

33,31

EUR

179

XPAR

00246500795EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 16:12:07

FR0000131757

33,50

EUR

131

XPAR

00246510412EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 16:21:16

FR0000131757

33,61

EUR

75

XPAR

00246515165EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 16:31:57

FR0000131757

33,88

EUR

175

XPAR

00246520599EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 16:44:24

FR0000131757

34,04

EUR

143

XPAR

00246526841EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 17:05:59

FR0000131757

34,13

EUR

135

XPAR

00246539434EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 17:07:15

FR0000131757

34,13

EUR

86

XPAR

00246540426EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 17:07:15

FR0000131757

34,13

EUR

1

XPAR

00246540427EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 17:19:47

FR0000131757

34,05

EUR

40

XPAR

00246549410EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

16/11/2020 17:19:47

FR0000131757

34,05

EUR

7

XPAR

00246549411EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 09:09:43

FR0000131757

35,19

EUR

147

XPAR

00246570486EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 09:19:17

FR0000131757

34,60

EUR

51

XPAR

00246572490EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 09:19:17

FR0000131757

34,60

EUR

49

XPAR

00246572491EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 09:22:44

FR0000131757

34,20

EUR

100

XPAR

00246573669EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 09:55:15

FR0000131757

33,66

EUR

144

XPAR

00246581837EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 10:07:08

FR0000131757

33,50

EUR

100

XPAR

00246584202EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 10:37:21

FR0000131757

33,22

EUR

150

XPAR

00246590071EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 10:37:21

FR0000131757

33,22

EUR

37

XPAR

00246590072EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

2

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 11:43:05

FR0000131757

33,09

EUR

92

XPAR

00246603351EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 11:43:05

FR0000131757

33,09

EUR

100

XPAR

00246603352EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 12:11:22

FR0000131757

32,89

EUR

24

XPAR

00246609148EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 12:11:22

FR0000131757

32,89

EUR

99

XPAR

00246609149EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 13:03:35

FR0000131757

33,08

EUR

137

XPAR

00246619053EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 14:16:24

FR0000131757

32,83

EUR

101

XPAR

00246631414EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 14:16:24

FR0000131757

32,83

EUR

9

XPAR

00246631415EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 14:16:24

FR0000131757

32,83

EUR

20

XPAR

00246631416EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 15:00:30

FR0000131757

32,79

EUR

106

XPAR

00246642170EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 15:38:58

FR0000131757

32,88

EUR

138

XPAR

00246656229EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 16:09:16

FR0000131757

32,77

EUR

106

XPAR

00246669299EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 16:30:01

FR0000131757

33,10

EUR

145

XPAR

00246680277EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 16:57:38

FR0000131757

33,20

EUR

73

XPAR

00246692220EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 17:05:53

FR0000131757

33,19

EUR

23

XPAR

00246696480EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/11/2020 17:19:08

FR0000131757

33,15

EUR

49

XPAR

00246703686EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 09:29:00

FR0000131757

33,54

EUR

121

XPAR

00246730784EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 09:51:28

FR0000131757

33,40

EUR

159

XPAR

00246735214EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 10:36:47

FR0000131757

33,31

EUR

97

XPAR

00246743725EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 11:10:27

FR0000131757

33,43

EUR

145

XPAR

00246749941EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 12:01:08

FR0000131757

33,29

EUR

128

XPAR

00246759584EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 12:46:10

FR0000131757

33,43

EUR

127

XPAR

00246769164EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 13:45:57

FR0000131757

33,65

EUR

132

XPAR

00246780004EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 14:38:02

FR0000131757

33,58

EUR

230

XPAR

00246789887EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 15:25:08

FR0000131757

33,73

EUR

177

XPAR

00246800680EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 16:14:21

FR0000131757

33,77

EUR

112

XPAR

00246819800EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 16:14:21

FR0000131757

33,77

EUR

170

XPAR

00246819807EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 16:14:21

FR0000131757

33,77

EUR

73

XPAR

00246819808EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 16:40:52

FR0000131757

33,80

EUR

165

XPAR

00246830540EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 17:03:00

FR0000131757

33,77

EUR

82

XPAR

00246840033EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 17:12:28

FR0000131757

33,73

EUR

10

XPAR

00246844850EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

3

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 17:12:28

FR0000131757

33,73

EUR

27

XPAR

00246844851EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 17:24:52

FR0000131757

33,53

EUR

25

XPAR

00246852682EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/11/2020 17:24:52

FR0000131757

33,53

EUR

20

XPAR

00246852683EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 09:01:59

FR0000131757

33,02

EUR

72

XPAR

00246870729EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 09:01:59

FR0000131757

33,02

EUR

81

XPAR

00246870730EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 09:48:17

FR0000131757

33,17

EUR

104

XPAR

00246880922EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 10:01:07

FR0000131757

32,78

EUR

94

XPAR

00246883584EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 10:01:07

FR0000131757

32,78

EUR

6

XPAR

00246883585EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 10:22:44

FR0000131757

32,70

EUR

100

XPAR

00246887653EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 10:36:36

FR0000131757

32,72

EUR

131

XPAR

00246890270EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 12:04:25

FR0000131757

32,65

EUR

129

XPAR

00246907384EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 12:37:08

FR0000131757

32,53

EUR

16

XPAR

00246911335EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 12:38:05

FR0000131757

32,50

EUR

100

XPAR

00246911477EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 12:38:05

FR0000131757

32,50

EUR

187

XPAR

00246911480EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 12:57:27

FR0000131757

32,49

EUR

55

XPAR

00246913804EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 12:57:27

FR0000131757

32,49

EUR

92

XPAR

00246913805EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 14:24:36

FR0000131757

32,33

EUR

110

XPAR

00246926600EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 14:24:36

FR0000131757

32,33

EUR

19

XPAR

00246926601EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 16:18:39

FR0000131757

33,15

EUR

152

XPAR

00246956259EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 16:23:20

FR0000131757

33,09

EUR

125

XPAR

00246957645EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 16:53:27

FR0000131757

33,09

EUR

30

XPAR

00246966839EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 16:53:27

FR0000131757

33,09

EUR

91

XPAR

00246966840EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 16:56:20

FR0000131757

33,06

EUR

108

XPAR

00246967720EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 16:56:20

FR0000131757

33,06

EUR

16

XPAR

00246967721EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 17:02:55

FR0000131757

32,92

EUR

91

XPAR

00246969538EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 17:08:53

FR0000131757

32,86

EUR

55

XPAR

00246971369EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/11/2020 17:25:12

FR0000131757

32,91

EUR

36

XPAR

00246977861EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

20/11/2020 09:23:23

FR0000131757

33,83

EUR

212

XPAR

00246992725EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

20/11/2020 10:20:25

FR0000131757

33,95

EUR

10

XPAR

00247002722EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

20/11/2020 10:20:25

FR0000131757

33,95

EUR

77

XPAR

00247002723EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 17:38:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ERAMET
18:39ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres
PU
18:39ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 16 novem..
PU
18:39ERAMET : Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (week of November 16th, 2..
PU
18:30ERAMET : Rachat d'actions propres
GL
20/11ERAMET : un nouveau Directeur Général pour la SLN
CF
20/11Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 20 novembre 20..
AO
20/11Le plan de relance redevient tendance aux Etats-Unis
20/11ERAMET : nouveau Directeur général pour la SLN
AO
20/11BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
20/11EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Suez / Veolia, Altice, Europcar, Deinove, Poxel, Novarti..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ERAMET
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 3 521 M 4 164 M -
Résultat net 2020 -413 M -488 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 311 M 1 550 M -
PER 2020 -2,21x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 903 M 1 071 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,63x
VE / CA 2021 0,61x
Nbr Employés 13 000
Flottant 30,5%
Graphique ERAMET
Durée : Période :
Eramet : Graphique analyse technique Eramet | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ERAMET
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,45 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,12 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 99,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,97%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -47,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Georges Jacques Gilbert Duval Director
Édouard Duval Director
Cyrille Duval Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ERAMET-25.57%1 071
BHP GROUP-7.14%77 875
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.33%35 169
RIO TINTO PLC6.00%27 006
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.04%25 723
FRESNILLO PLC77.13%11 107
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ