Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 16 novembre 2020)
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 16 novembre 2020)
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/11/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2 000
|
32,88
|
XPAR
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
17/11/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2 000
|
33,38
|
XPAR
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
18/11/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2 000
|
33,59
|
XPAR
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
19/11/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2 000
|
32,80
|
XPAR
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
20/11/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2 000
|
34,34
|
XPAR
|
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
10 000
33,40
Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com
Détail transaction par transaction
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 09:02:27
|
FR0000131757
|
31,66
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
00246383724EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 09:12:28
|
FR0000131757
|
31,38
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
00246385857EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 09:52:41
|
FR0000131757
|
31,50
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246394125EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 09:53:28
|
FR0000131757
|
31,38
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246394385EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 10:35:37
|
FR0000131757
|
31,82
|
EUR
|
105
|
XPAR
|
00246404187EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 10:35:37
|
FR0000131757
|
31,82
|
EUR
|
56
|
XPAR
|
00246404188EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 11:31:37
|
FR0000131757
|
32,38
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00246415207EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 11:31:37
|
FR0000131757
|
32,38
|
EUR
|
119
|
XPAR
|
00246415208EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 12:17:44
|
FR0000131757
|
32,21
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
00246424642EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 12:17:44
|
FR0000131757
|
32,21
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00246424643EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 13:48:59
|
FR0000131757
|
32,80
|
EUR
|
44
|
XPAR
|
00246452582EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 14:06:46
|
FR0000131757
|
32,68
|
EUR
|
178
|
XPAR
|
00246458826EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 15:54:39
|
FR0000131757
|
33,31
|
EUR
|
179
|
XPAR
|
00246500795EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 16:12:07
|
FR0000131757
|
33,50
|
EUR
|
131
|
XPAR
|
00246510412EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 16:21:16
|
FR0000131757
|
33,61
|
EUR
|
75
|
XPAR
|
00246515165EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 16:31:57
|
FR0000131757
|
33,88
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00246520599EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 16:44:24
|
FR0000131757
|
34,04
|
EUR
|
143
|
XPAR
|
00246526841EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 17:05:59
|
FR0000131757
|
34,13
|
EUR
|
135
|
XPAR
|
00246539434EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 17:07:15
|
FR0000131757
|
34,13
|
EUR
|
86
|
XPAR
|
00246540426EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 17:07:15
|
FR0000131757
|
34,13
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00246540427EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 17:19:47
|
FR0000131757
|
34,05
|
EUR
|
40
|
XPAR
|
00246549410EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
16/11/2020 17:19:47
|
FR0000131757
|
34,05
|
EUR
|
7
|
XPAR
|
00246549411EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 09:09:43
|
FR0000131757
|
35,19
|
EUR
|
147
|
XPAR
|
00246570486EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 09:19:17
|
FR0000131757
|
34,60
|
EUR
|
51
|
XPAR
|
00246572490EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 09:19:17
|
FR0000131757
|
34,60
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
00246572491EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 09:22:44
|
FR0000131757
|
34,20
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246573669EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 09:55:15
|
FR0000131757
|
33,66
|
EUR
|
144
|
XPAR
|
00246581837EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 10:07:08
|
FR0000131757
|
33,50
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246584202EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 10:37:21
|
FR0000131757
|
33,22
|
EUR
|
150
|
XPAR
|
00246590071EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 10:37:21
|
FR0000131757
|
33,22
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
00246590072EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
Nom de
|
Code Identifiant de
|
|
|
Jour/heure de la
|
Code identifiant
|
Prix
|
|
Quantité
|
Code
|
Numéro de
|
|
Nom du PSI
|
Code identifiant du PSI
|
de l'instrument
|
Devise
|
identifiant
|
référence de la
|
Objectif du rachat
|
l'émetteur
|
l'émetteur
|
transaction (CET)
|
Unitaire
|
achetée
|
|
|
financier
|
|
marché
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 11:43:05
|
FR0000131757
|
33,09
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
00246603351EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 11:43:05
|
FR0000131757
|
33,09
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246603352EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 12:11:22
|
FR0000131757
|
32,89
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00246609148EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 12:11:22
|
FR0000131757
|
32,89
|
EUR
|
99
|
XPAR
|
00246609149EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 13:03:35
|
FR0000131757
|
33,08
|
EUR
|
137
|
XPAR
|
00246619053EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 14:16:24
|
FR0000131757
|
32,83
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
00246631414EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 14:16:24
|
FR0000131757
|
32,83
|
EUR
|
9
|
XPAR
|
00246631415EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 14:16:24
|
FR0000131757
|
32,83
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
00246631416EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 15:00:30
|
FR0000131757
|
32,79
|
EUR
|
106
|
XPAR
|
00246642170EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 15:38:58
|
FR0000131757
|
32,88
|
EUR
|
138
|
XPAR
|
00246656229EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 16:09:16
|
FR0000131757
|
32,77
|
EUR
|
106
|
XPAR
|
00246669299EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 16:30:01
|
FR0000131757
|
33,10
|
EUR
|
145
|
XPAR
|
00246680277EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 16:57:38
|
FR0000131757
|
33,20
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
00246692220EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 17:05:53
|
FR0000131757
|
33,19
|
EUR
|
23
|
XPAR
|
00246696480EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/11/2020 17:19:08
|
FR0000131757
|
33,15
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
00246703686EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 09:29:00
|
FR0000131757
|
33,54
|
EUR
|
121
|
XPAR
|
00246730784EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 09:51:28
|
FR0000131757
|
33,40
|
EUR
|
159
|
XPAR
|
00246735214EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 10:36:47
|
FR0000131757
|
33,31
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
00246743725EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 11:10:27
|
FR0000131757
|
33,43
|
EUR
|
145
|
XPAR
|
00246749941EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 12:01:08
|
FR0000131757
|
33,29
|
EUR
|
128
|
XPAR
|
00246759584EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 12:46:10
|
FR0000131757
|
33,43
|
EUR
|
127
|
XPAR
|
00246769164EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 13:45:57
|
FR0000131757
|
33,65
|
EUR
|
132
|
XPAR
|
00246780004EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 14:38:02
|
FR0000131757
|
33,58
|
EUR
|
230
|
XPAR
|
00246789887EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 15:25:08
|
FR0000131757
|
33,73
|
EUR
|
177
|
XPAR
|
00246800680EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 16:14:21
|
FR0000131757
|
33,77
|
EUR
|
112
|
XPAR
|
00246819800EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 16:14:21
|
FR0000131757
|
33,77
|
EUR
|
170
|
XPAR
|
00246819807EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 16:14:21
|
FR0000131757
|
33,77
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
00246819808EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 16:40:52
|
FR0000131757
|
33,80
|
EUR
|
165
|
XPAR
|
00246830540EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 17:03:00
|
FR0000131757
|
33,77
|
EUR
|
82
|
XPAR
|
00246840033EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 17:12:28
|
FR0000131757
|
33,73
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00246844850EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
Nom de
|
Code Identifiant de
|
l'émetteur
|
l'émetteur
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 17:12:28
|
FR0000131757
|
33,73
|
EUR
|
27
|
XPAR
|
00246844851EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 17:24:52
|
FR0000131757
|
33,53
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00246852682EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/11/2020 17:24:52
|
FR0000131757
|
33,53
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
00246852683EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 09:01:59
|
FR0000131757
|
33,02
|
EUR
|
72
|
XPAR
|
00246870729EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 09:01:59
|
FR0000131757
|
33,02
|
EUR
|
81
|
XPAR
|
00246870730EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 09:48:17
|
FR0000131757
|
33,17
|
EUR
|
104
|
XPAR
|
00246880922EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 10:01:07
|
FR0000131757
|
32,78
|
EUR
|
94
|
XPAR
|
00246883584EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 10:01:07
|
FR0000131757
|
32,78
|
EUR
|
6
|
XPAR
|
00246883585EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 10:22:44
|
FR0000131757
|
32,70
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246887653EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 10:36:36
|
FR0000131757
|
32,72
|
EUR
|
131
|
XPAR
|
00246890270EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 12:04:25
|
FR0000131757
|
32,65
|
EUR
|
129
|
XPAR
|
00246907384EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 12:37:08
|
FR0000131757
|
32,53
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
00246911335EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 12:38:05
|
FR0000131757
|
32,50
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00246911477EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 12:38:05
|
FR0000131757
|
32,50
|
EUR
|
187
|
XPAR
|
00246911480EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 12:57:27
|
FR0000131757
|
32,49
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
00246913804EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 12:57:27
|
FR0000131757
|
32,49
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
00246913805EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 14:24:36
|
FR0000131757
|
32,33
|
EUR
|
110
|
XPAR
|
00246926600EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 14:24:36
|
FR0000131757
|
32,33
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
00246926601EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 16:18:39
|
FR0000131757
|
33,15
|
EUR
|
152
|
XPAR
|
00246956259EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 16:23:20
|
FR0000131757
|
33,09
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
00246957645EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 16:53:27
|
FR0000131757
|
33,09
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
00246966839EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 16:53:27
|
FR0000131757
|
33,09
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
00246966840EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 16:56:20
|
FR0000131757
|
33,06
|
EUR
|
108
|
XPAR
|
00246967720EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 16:56:20
|
FR0000131757
|
33,06
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
00246967721EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 17:02:55
|
FR0000131757
|
32,92
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
00246969538EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 17:08:53
|
FR0000131757
|
32,86
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
00246971369EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/11/2020 17:25:12
|
FR0000131757
|
32,91
|
EUR
|
36
|
XPAR
|
00246977861EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
20/11/2020 09:23:23
|
FR0000131757
|
33,83
|
EUR
|
212
|
XPAR
|
00246992725EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
20/11/2020 10:20:25
|
FR0000131757
|
33,95
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00247002722EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
20/11/2020 10:20:25
|
FR0000131757
|
33,95
|
EUR
|
77
|
XPAR
|
00247002723EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|-25.57%
|1 071