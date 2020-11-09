Connexion
ERAMET

(ERA)
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 2 novembre 2020)

0
09/11/2020 | 18:40

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 2 novembre 2020)

  • Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition des

Marché (MIC Code)

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

nombre d'actions)

actions *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

02/11/20

FR0000131757

4 000

24,30

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

03/11/20

FR0000131757

4 000

24,65

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/11/20

FR0000131757

4 000

24,57

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/11/20

FR0000131757

4 000

25,54

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

06/11/20

FR0000131757

4 000

25,77

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

20 000

24,97

Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

  • Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 09:02:25

FR0000131757

22,97

EUR

3

XPAR

00244574679EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 09:02:35

FR0000131757

22,97

EUR

137

XPAR

00244574712EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 09:21:53

FR0000131757

23,34

EUR

46

XPAR

00244578633EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 09:23:50

FR0000131757

23,32

EUR

59

XPAR

00244579008EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 09:30:07

FR0000131757

23,40

EUR

183

XPAR

00244579854EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 10:01:57

FR0000131757

23,70

EUR

1

XPAR

00244586261EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 10:15:09

FR0000131757

24,03

EUR

87

XPAR

00244589679EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 10:37:35

FR0000131757

24,41

EUR

210

XPAR

00244594945EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 11:07:44

FR0000131757

24,50

EUR

185

XPAR

00244600401EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 11:07:44

FR0000131757

24,50

EUR

17

XPAR

00244600402EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 11:39:29

FR0000131757

24,36

EUR

99

XPAR

00244606085EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 11:39:29

FR0000131757

24,36

EUR

4

XPAR

00244606086EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 12:10:39

FR0000131757

24,39

EUR

68

XPAR

00244611070EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 12:10:39

FR0000131757

24,39

EUR

45

XPAR

00244611071EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 12:11:15

FR0000131757

24,36

EUR

109

XPAR

00244611182EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 12:41:26

FR0000131757

24,38

EUR

107

XPAR

00244616179EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 13:13:02

FR0000131757

24,67

EUR

282

XPAR

00244620496EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 13:58:51

FR0000131757

24,67

EUR

59

XPAR

00244628570EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 13:58:51

FR0000131757

24,67

EUR

51

XPAR

00244628571EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 14:27:21

FR0000131757

24,89

EUR

137

XPAR

00244634532EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 14:42:20

FR0000131757

24,91

EUR

88

XPAR

00244637057EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 14:42:20

FR0000131757

24,91

EUR

69

XPAR

00244637058EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 15:07:31

FR0000131757

24,80

EUR

116

XPAR

00244642559EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 15:22:33

FR0000131757

24,73

EUR

122

XPAR

00244646237EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 15:34:58

FR0000131757

24,62

EUR

81

XPAR

00244650793EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 15:34:58

FR0000131757

24,62

EUR

36

XPAR

00244650794EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 15:44:20

FR0000131757

24,36

EUR

86

XPAR

00244654479EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:00:10

FR0000131757

24,54

EUR

164

XPAR

00244660204EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:07:54

FR0000131757

24,44

EUR

108

XPAR

00244663329EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:07:54

FR0000131757

24,44

EUR

21

XPAR

00244663330EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

2

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:20:57

FR0000131757

24,46

EUR

144

XPAR

00244667465EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:30:16

FR0000131757

24,20

EUR

100

XPAR

00244671139EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:31:27

FR0000131757

24,18

EUR

127

XPAR

00244671476EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:48:33

FR0000131757

24,15

EUR

122

XPAR

00244677171EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:56:07

FR0000131757

24,14

EUR

28

XPAR

00244679650EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 16:56:07

FR0000131757

24,14

EUR

84

XPAR

00244679651EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:03:24

FR0000131757

24,10

EUR

64

XPAR

00244682653EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:11:31

FR0000131757

24,11

EUR

27

XPAR

00244685524EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:15:30

FR0000131757

24,15

EUR

70

XPAR

00244687275EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:15:30

FR0000131757

24,15

EUR

35

XPAR

00244687276EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:15:30

FR0000131757

24,15

EUR

253

XPAR

00244687277EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:15:30

FR0000131757

24,15

EUR

26

XPAR

00244687278EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:18:34

FR0000131757

24,16

EUR

14

XPAR

00244688941EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:18:34

FR0000131757

24,16

EUR

30

XPAR

00244688942EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:18:34

FR0000131757

24,16

EUR

32

XPAR

00244688943EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

02/11/2020 17:19:08

FR0000131757

24,13

EUR

64

XPAR

00244689373EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 09:00:32

FR0000131757

24,45

EUR

131

XPAR

00244701970EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 09:23:13

FR0000131757

24,74

EUR

173

XPAR

00244706306EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 09:23:51

FR0000131757

24,76

EUR

99

XPAR

00244706455EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 09:35:04

FR0000131757

24,79

EUR

174

XPAR

00244708269EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:02:19

FR0000131757

24,89

EUR

59

XPAR

00244713167EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:02:19

FR0000131757

24,89

EUR

50

XPAR

00244713168EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:02:19

FR0000131757

24,89

EUR

233

XPAR

00244713169EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:26:24

FR0000131757

24,64

EUR

100

XPAR

00244717350EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:26:24

FR0000131757

24,64

EUR

22

XPAR

00244717351EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:26:24

FR0000131757

24,64

EUR

45

XPAR

00244717352EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:57:38

FR0000131757

24,82

EUR

115

XPAR

00244721920EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:58:18

FR0000131757

24,83

EUR

64

XPAR

00244721992EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 10:58:18

FR0000131757

24,83

EUR

106

XPAR

00244721993EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 11:20:37

FR0000131757

24,68

EUR

33

XPAR

00244725239EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

3

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 11:23:08

FR0000131757

24,75

EUR

155

XPAR

00244725653EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 11:23:08

FR0000131757

24,75

EUR

21

XPAR

00244725654EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 11:41:09

FR0000131757

24,79

EUR

192

XPAR

00244727937EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 12:05:52

FR0000131757

24,67

EUR

145

XPAR

00244731009EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 12:40:21

FR0000131757

24,54

EUR

174

XPAR

00244734946EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 13:05:38

FR0000131757

24,38

EUR

208

XPAR

00244738219EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 13:37:30

FR0000131757

24,20

EUR

105

XPAR

00244742010EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 13:37:30

FR0000131757

24,20

EUR

88

XPAR

00244742011EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 14:24:52

FR0000131757

24,13

EUR

64

XPAR

00244747757EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 14:25:18

FR0000131757

24,13

EUR

8

XPAR

00244747817EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 14:25:18

FR0000131757

24,13

EUR

70

XPAR

00244747818EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 14:25:18

FR0000131757

24,13

EUR

100

XPAR

00244747819EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 14:25:18

FR0000131757

24,13

EUR

97

XPAR

00244747820EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 14:52:57

FR0000131757

24,41

EUR

152

XPAR

00244752301EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 15:03:27

FR0000131757

24,50

EUR

86

XPAR

00244753904EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 15:03:27

FR0000131757

24,50

EUR

24

XPAR

00244753905EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 16:47:24

FR0000131757

24,83

EUR

10

XPAR

00244782030EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 16:51:18

FR0000131757

24,85

EUR

384

XPAR

00244783221EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 17:05:14

FR0000131757

24,82

EUR

182

XPAR

00244787798EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 17:13:56

FR0000131757

24,85

EUR

121

XPAR

00244790907EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 17:17:49

FR0000131757

24,83

EUR

105

XPAR

00244792371EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/11/2020 17:19:53

FR0000131757

24,81

EUR

105

XPAR

00244793244EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 09:01:22

FR0000131757

24,19

EUR

155

XPAR

00244807036EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 09:12:27

FR0000131757

24,40

EUR

171

XPAR

00244810315EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 09:39:12

FR0000131757

24,48

EUR

167

XPAR

00244815679EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 09:54:07

FR0000131757

24,49

EUR

200

XPAR

00244818829EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 10:40:10

FR0000131757

24,76

EUR

173

XPAR

00244827284EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 10:40:10

FR0000131757

24,76

EUR

15

XPAR

00244827285EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 10:54:27

FR0000131757

24,67

EUR

167

XPAR

00244829400EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

04/11/2020 11:18:25

FR0000131757

24,37

EUR

35

XPAR

00244832671EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

4

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 17:39:02 UTC

