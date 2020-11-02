Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 26 octobre 2020)
02/11/2020 | 18:39
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 26 Octobre 2020)
Nom de l'émetteur
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
4 000
4 000
5 000
4 000
4 000
Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions *
24,09
23,72
22,56
21,94
21 000
22,58
22,96
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23,61
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23,61
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23,61
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:03:19
FR0000131757
23,55
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:17:13
FR0000131757
23,88
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:24:47
FR0000131757
23,98
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:24:47
FR0000131757
23,98
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:51:19
FR0000131757
24,06
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 09:51:19
FR0000131757
24,06
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:00:37
FR0000131757
24,11
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:17:40
FR0000131757
24,20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:17:40
FR0000131757
24,20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:17:40
FR0000131757
24,20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 10:48:16
FR0000131757
24,20
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 11:25:17
FR0000131757
24,24
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 11:42:42
FR0000131757
24,26
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 12:14:18
FR0000131757
24,49
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 12:47:24
FR0000131757
24,39
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:26:38
FR0000131757
24,29
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:26:38
FR0000131757
24,29
35
32
98
100
131
86
24
2
135
161
16
70
54
155
155
150
189
111
15
60
00243651316EXPA1
00243651317EXPA1
00243651318EXPA1
00243651595EXPA1
00243654296EXPA1
00243655609EXPA1
00243655610EXPA1
00243659967EXPA1
00243659968EXPA1
00243661692EXPA1
00243664690EXPA1
00243664691EXPA1
00243664692EXPA1
00243669734EXPA1
00243675984EXPA1
00243678797EXPA1
00243684835EXPA1
00243690610EXPA1
00243696777EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
00243696778EXPA1 Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:26:38
FR0000131757
24,29
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:37:03
FR0000131757
24,35
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 13:37:03
FR0000131757
24,35
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:18:29
FR0000131757
24,24
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:20:38
FR0000131757
24,24
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:32:50
FR0000131757
24,21
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:32:50
FR0000131757
24,21
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:38:33
FR0000131757
24,18
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:38:33
FR0000131757
24,18
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 14:45:26
FR0000131757
24,19
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:07:28
FR0000131757
24,39
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:07:28
FR0000131757
24,39
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:26:27
FR0000131757
24,36
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:26:27
FR0000131757
24,36
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:26:27
FR0000131757
24,36
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:31:00
FR0000131757
24,29
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:48:31
FR0000131757
24,17
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 15:51:16
FR0000131757
24,13
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:03:52
FR0000131757
23,94
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:07:07
FR0000131757
23,90
21
101
52
53
20
57
18
92
7
52
40
169
39
89
7
104
108
128
122
100
00243696779EXPA1
00243698246EXPA1
00243698247EXPA1
00243704389EXPA1
00243704704EXPA1
00243707958EXPA1
00243707959EXPA1
00243709631EXPA1
00243709632EXPA1
00243711688EXPA1
00243717647EXPA1
00243717648EXPA1
00243723103EXPA1
00243723104EXPA1
00243723105EXPA1
00243725534EXPA1
00243733230EXPA1
00243734304EXPA1
00243739755EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
00243741324EXPA1 Attribution au personnel
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:17:01
FR0000131757
23,85
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:31:51
FR0000131757
23,91
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:31:51
FR0000131757
23,91
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:42:00
FR0000131757
23,96
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:43:03
FR0000131757
23,89
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 16:53:48
FR0000131757
23,85
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:17:44
FR0000131757
23,82
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:17:44
FR0000131757
23,82
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:20:37
FR0000131757
23,80
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/10/2020 17:20:37
FR0000131757
23,80
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23,67
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:01:21
FR0000131757
23,67
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:22:39
FR0000131757
23,75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:22:39
FR0000131757
23,75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:32:44
FR0000131757
23,99
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:36:50
FR0000131757
23,75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:36:50
FR0000131757
23,75
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:38:06
FR0000131757
23,76
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:38:11
FR0000131757
23,64
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/10/2020 09:38:11
FR0000131757
23,60
131
56
74
121
21
126
42
248
15
8
31
135
88
38
154
41
59
53
100
100
00243745749EXPA1
00243752141EXPA1
00243752142EXPA1
00243757065EXPA1
00243757507EXPA1
00243762560EXPA1
00243774556EXPA1
00243774558EXPA1
00243776321EXPA1
00243776323EXPA1
00243793744EXPA1
00243793745EXPA1
00243801849EXPA1
00243801850EXPA1
00243805729EXPA1
00243807437EXPA1
00243807439EXPA1
00243807858EXPA1
00243807879EXPA1
Attribution au personnel
00243807880EXPA1 Attribution au personnel
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2020
3 531 M
4 107 M
-
Résultat net 2020
-437 M
-509 M
-
Dette nette 2020
1 342 M
1 561 M
-
PER 2020
-1,40x
Rendement 2020
-
Capitalisation
603 M
702 M
-
VE / CA 2020
0,55x
VE / CA 2021
0,54x
Nbr Employés
13 000
Flottant
30,5%
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
