Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 26 octobre 2020)

02/11/2020 | 18:39

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 26 Octobre 2020)

  • Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)

4 000

4 000

5 000

4 000

4 000

Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions *

24,09

23,72

22,56

21,94

21 000

22,58

22,96

Sige social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

  • Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Nom du PSICode identifiant du PSIJour/heure de la transaction (CET)Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Prix UnitaireDeviseQuantité achetée

Code identifiant marché

Numéro de référence de la transaction

Objectif du rachat

ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:01:21

FR0000131757

23,61

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:01:21

FR0000131757

23,61

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:01:21

FR0000131757

23,61

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:03:19

FR0000131757

23,55

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:17:13

FR0000131757

23,88

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:24:47

FR0000131757

23,98

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:24:47

FR0000131757

23,98

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:51:19

FR0000131757

24,06

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 09:51:19

FR0000131757

24,06

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 10:00:37

FR0000131757

24,11

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 10:17:40

FR0000131757

24,20

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 10:17:40

FR0000131757

24,20

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 10:17:40

FR0000131757

24,20

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 10:48:16

FR0000131757

24,20

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 11:25:17

FR0000131757

24,24

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 11:42:42

FR0000131757

24,26

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 12:14:18

FR0000131757

24,49

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 12:47:24

FR0000131757

24,39

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 13:26:38

FR0000131757

24,29

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 13:26:38

FR0000131757

24,29

EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR

35

32

98

100

131

86

24

2

135

161

16

70

54

155

155

150

189

111

15

60

XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR

00243651316EXPA1

00243651317EXPA1

00243651318EXPA1

00243651595EXPA1

00243654296EXPA1

00243655609EXPA1

00243655610EXPA1

00243659967EXPA1

00243659968EXPA1

00243661692EXPA1

00243664690EXPA1

00243664691EXPA1

00243664692EXPA1

00243669734EXPA1

00243675984EXPA1

00243678797EXPA1

00243684835EXPA1

00243690610EXPA1

00243696777EXPA1

Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel

00243696778EXPA1 Attribution au personnel

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Nom du PSICode identifiant du PSIJour/heure de la transaction (CET)Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Prix UnitaireDeviseQuantité achetée

Code identifiant marché

Numéro de référence de la transaction

Objectif du rachat

ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 13:26:38

FR0000131757

24,29

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 13:37:03

FR0000131757

24,35

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 13:37:03

FR0000131757

24,35

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:18:29

FR0000131757

24,24

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:20:38

FR0000131757

24,24

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:32:50

FR0000131757

24,21

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:32:50

FR0000131757

24,21

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:38:33

FR0000131757

24,18

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:38:33

FR0000131757

24,18

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 14:45:26

FR0000131757

24,19

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:07:28

FR0000131757

24,39

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:07:28

FR0000131757

24,39

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:26:27

FR0000131757

24,36

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:26:27

FR0000131757

24,36

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:26:27

FR0000131757

24,36

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:31:00

FR0000131757

24,29

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:48:31

FR0000131757

24,17

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 15:51:16

FR0000131757

24,13

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:03:52

FR0000131757

23,94

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:07:07

FR0000131757

23,90

EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR

21

101

52

53

20

57

18

92

7

52

40

169

39

89

7

104

108

128

122

100

XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR

00243696779EXPA1

00243698246EXPA1

00243698247EXPA1

00243704389EXPA1

00243704704EXPA1

00243707958EXPA1

00243707959EXPA1

00243709631EXPA1

00243709632EXPA1

00243711688EXPA1

00243717647EXPA1

00243717648EXPA1

00243723103EXPA1

00243723104EXPA1

00243723105EXPA1

00243725534EXPA1

00243733230EXPA1

00243734304EXPA1

00243739755EXPA1

Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel

00243741324EXPA1 Attribution au personnel

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Nom du PSICode identifiant du PSIJour/heure de la transaction (CET)Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Prix UnitaireDeviseQuantité achetée

Code identifiant marché

Numéro de référence de la transaction

Objectif du rachat

ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:17:01

FR0000131757

23,85

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:31:51

FR0000131757

23,91

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:31:51

FR0000131757

23,91

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:42:00

FR0000131757

23,96

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:43:03

FR0000131757

23,89

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 16:53:48

FR0000131757

23,85

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 17:17:44

FR0000131757

23,82

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 17:17:44

FR0000131757

23,82

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 17:20:37

FR0000131757

23,80

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

26/10/2020 17:20:37

FR0000131757

23,80

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:01:21

FR0000131757

23,67

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:01:21

FR0000131757

23,67

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:22:39

FR0000131757

23,75

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:22:39

FR0000131757

23,75

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:32:44

FR0000131757

23,99

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:36:50

FR0000131757

23,75

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:36:50

FR0000131757

23,75

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:38:06

FR0000131757

23,76

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:38:11

FR0000131757

23,64

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

27/10/2020 09:38:11

FR0000131757

23,60

EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR

131

56

74

121

21

126

42

248

15

8

31

135

88

38

154

41

59

53

100

100

XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR

00243745749EXPA1

00243752141EXPA1

00243752142EXPA1

00243757065EXPA1

00243757507EXPA1

00243762560EXPA1

00243774556EXPA1

00243774558EXPA1

00243776321EXPA1

00243776323EXPA1

00243793744EXPA1

00243793745EXPA1

00243801849EXPA1

00243801850EXPA1

00243805729EXPA1

00243807437EXPA1

00243807439EXPA1

00243807858EXPA1

00243807879EXPA1

Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel Attribution au personnel

00243807880EXPA1 Attribution au personnel

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 17:39:07 UTC


