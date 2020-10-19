Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 12 Octobre 2020)
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
260
|
23.32
|
BATE
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
722
|
23.16
|
CHIX
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
75
|
23.24
|
TRQX
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
14/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
2,943
|
23.19
|
XPAR
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
15/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
193
|
22.86
|
CHIX
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
15/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
141
|
23.46
|
TRQX
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
15/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
3,666
|
23.08
|
XPAR
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
4
|
23.53
|
BATE
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
492
|
23.54
|
CHIX
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
16/10/20
|
FR0000131757
|
3,504
|
23.58
|
XPAR
|
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com
-
Détail transaction par transaction
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:09:02
|
FR0000131757
|
23.43
|
EUR
|
160
|
XPAR
|
00242488482EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:17:02
|
FR0000131757
|
23.44
|
EUR
|
163
|
XPAR
|
00242489453EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:48:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.36
|
EUR
|
4
|
BATE
|
00242493414EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:48:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.36
|
EUR
|
201
|
BATE
|
00242493415EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:48:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.34
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
00242493413EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 11:57:28
|
FR0000131757
|
23.27
|
EUR
|
111
|
XPAR
|
00242494443EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:09:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.08
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
00242495899EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:15:10
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
63
|
XPAR
|
00242497701EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:15:10
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
00242497702EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:17:04
|
FR0000131757
|
22.98
|
EUR
|
44
|
XPAR
|
00242498391EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 12:43:33
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
107
|
XPAR
|
00242505940EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:05:50
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
00242510152EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:05:50
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
47
|
XPAR
|
00242510153EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:05:50
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
148
|
XPAR
|
00242510154EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:16:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
00242511840EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:16:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
00242511841EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 13:46:52
|
FR0000131757
|
23.00
|
EUR
|
142
|
XPAR
|
00242516150EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:27:34
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
EUR
|
119
|
CHIX
|
00242521941EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
2
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:27:34
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
EUR
|
124
|
CHIX
|
00242521942EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:27:34
|
FR0000131757
|
23.07
|
EUR
|
50
|
CHIX
|
00242521943EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 14:49:37
|
FR0000131757
|
23.02
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00242526309EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:41:14
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
84
|
XPAR
|
00242539582EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:55:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00242543863EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:55:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
00242543865EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:55:22
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
50
|
XPAR
|
00242543866EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 15:58:49
|
FR0000131757
|
23.22
|
EUR
|
117
|
XPAR
|
00242544914EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:09:29
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
5
|
CHIX
|
00242548865EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:09:29
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
27
|
TRQX
|
00242548864EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:10:30
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
2
|
CHIX
|
00242549338EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:10:30
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
9
|
CHIX
|
00242549339EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:10:30
|
FR0000131757
|
23.24
|
EUR
|
44
|
TRQX
|
00242549337EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:11:38
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
EUR
|
115
|
XPAR
|
00242549723EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:23:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
00242554247EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:08
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
00242556519EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00242556630EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:38
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00242556710EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:29:41
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
00242556720EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:35:53
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
45
|
CHIX
|
00242558908EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
3
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:35:53
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00242558909EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:37:56
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
00242559658EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:37:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
00242559678EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:38:02
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
14
|
XPAR
|
00242559693EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:45:41
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
EUR
|
194
|
XPAR
|
00242562290EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:46:36
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00242562581EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:50:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
00242563940EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:50:15
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
EUR
|
47
|
XPAR
|
00242563941EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:20
|
FR0000131757
|
23.19
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
00242565858EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
EUR
|
84
|
XPAR
|
00242565878EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
EUR
|
50
|
XPAR
|
00242565879EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:23
|
FR0000131757
|
23.20
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
00242565880EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:26
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00242565894EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 16:56:26
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
00242565895EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:05:01
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
55
|
BATE
|
00242568724EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:05:01
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
4
|
TRQX
|
00242568723EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:05:04
|
FR0000131757
|
23.18
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00242568741EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:06:04
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
EUR
|
1
|
CHIX
|
00242569063EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:06:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
00242569313EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
|
ERAMET
|
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
14/10/2020 17:06:59
|
FR0000131757
|
23.21
|
EUR
|
190
|
XPAR
|
00242569314EXPA1
|
Attribution au personnel
4
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Eramet SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 16:34:03 UTC