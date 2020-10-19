Connexion
Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres – Informations détaillées (semaine du 12 octobre 2020)

19/10/2020 | 18:34

Eramet : Rachat d'actions propres - Informations détaillées (semaine du 12 Octobre 2020)

  • Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

Marché (MIC

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

Code)

financier

nombre d'actions)

des actions *

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

260

23.32

BATE

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

722

23.16

CHIX

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

75

23.24

TRQX

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

14/10/20

FR0000131757

2,943

23.19

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

15/10/20

FR0000131757

193

22.86

CHIX

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

15/10/20

FR0000131757

141

23.46

TRQX

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

15/10/20

FR0000131757

3,666

23.08

XPAR

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/10/20

FR0000131757

4

23.53

BATE

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/10/20

FR0000131757

492

23.54

CHIX

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

16/10/20

FR0000131757

3,504

23.58

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

12,000

23.28

Siège social - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

  • Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:09:02

FR0000131757

23.43

EUR

160

XPAR

00242488482EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:17:02

FR0000131757

23.44

EUR

163

XPAR

00242489453EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:48:49

FR0000131757

23.36

EUR

4

BATE

00242493414EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:48:49

FR0000131757

23.36

EUR

201

BATE

00242493415EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:48:49

FR0000131757

23.34

EUR

125

XPAR

00242493413EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 11:57:28

FR0000131757

23.27

EUR

111

XPAR

00242494443EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:09:22

FR0000131757

23.08

EUR

125

XPAR

00242495899EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:15:10

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

63

XPAR

00242497701EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:15:10

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

37

XPAR

00242497702EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:17:04

FR0000131757

22.98

EUR

44

XPAR

00242498391EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 12:43:33

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

107

XPAR

00242505940EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:05:50

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

18

XPAR

00242510152EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:05:50

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

47

XPAR

00242510153EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:05:50

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

148

XPAR

00242510154EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:16:15

FR0000131757

23.07

EUR

15

XPAR

00242511840EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:16:15

FR0000131757

23.07

EUR

97

XPAR

00242511841EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 13:46:52

FR0000131757

23.00

EUR

142

XPAR

00242516150EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:27:34

FR0000131757

23.07

EUR

119

CHIX

00242521941EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

2

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:27:34

FR0000131757

23.07

EUR

124

CHIX

00242521942EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:27:34

FR0000131757

23.07

EUR

50

CHIX

00242521943EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 14:49:37

FR0000131757

23.02

EUR

10

XPAR

00242526309EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:41:14

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

84

XPAR

00242539582EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:55:22

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

66

XPAR

00242543863EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:55:22

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

21

XPAR

00242543865EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:55:22

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

50

XPAR

00242543866EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 15:58:49

FR0000131757

23.22

EUR

117

XPAR

00242544914EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:09:29

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

5

CHIX

00242548865EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:09:29

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

27

TRQX

00242548864EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:10:30

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

2

CHIX

00242549338EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:10:30

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

9

CHIX

00242549339EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:10:30

FR0000131757

23.24

EUR

44

TRQX

00242549337EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:11:38

FR0000131757

23.19

EUR

115

XPAR

00242549723EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:23:59

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

2

XPAR

00242554247EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:08

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

125

XPAR

00242556519EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:23

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

3

XPAR

00242556630EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:38

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

3

XPAR

00242556710EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:29:41

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

12

XPAR

00242556720EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:35:53

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

45

CHIX

00242558908EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

3

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:35:53

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

3

XPAR

00242558909EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:37:56

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

15

XPAR

00242559658EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:37:59

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

22

XPAR

00242559678EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:38:02

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

14

XPAR

00242559693EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:45:41

FR0000131757

23.20

EUR

194

XPAR

00242562290EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:46:36

FR0000131757

23.21

EUR

3

XPAR

00242562581EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:50:15

FR0000131757

23.19

EUR

37

XPAR

00242563940EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:50:15

FR0000131757

23.19

EUR

47

XPAR

00242563941EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:20

FR0000131757

23.19

EUR

19

XPAR

00242565858EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:23

FR0000131757

23.20

EUR

84

XPAR

00242565878EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:23

FR0000131757

23.20

EUR

50

XPAR

00242565879EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:23

FR0000131757

23.20

EUR

15

XPAR

00242565880EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:26

FR0000131757

23.21

EUR

3

XPAR

00242565894EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 16:56:26

FR0000131757

23.21

EUR

22

XPAR

00242565895EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:05:01

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

55

BATE

00242568724EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:05:01

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

4

TRQX

00242568723EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:05:04

FR0000131757

23.18

EUR

24

XPAR

00242568741EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:06:04

FR0000131757

23.21

EUR

1

CHIX

00242569063EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:06:59

FR0000131757

23.21

EUR

37

XPAR

00242569313EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

14/10/2020 17:06:59

FR0000131757

23.21

EUR

190

XPAR

00242569314EXPA1

Attribution au personnel

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 16:34:03 UTC


