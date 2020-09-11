Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ERAMET
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
FP Argonaut European Alpha A GBP AccNON-16.00%-18.00%2.46M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur ERAMETETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.49%0.30%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Actions : les investisseurs font les soldes ?
Graphique ERAMET
Durée : Période :
Eramet : Graphique analyse technique Eramet | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,74 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 154%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ERAMET-41.67%841
BHP GROUP-4.98%125 765
RIO TINTO PLC6.24%103 831
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.28%29 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.04%21 428
FRESNILLO PLC108.14%12 639
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group