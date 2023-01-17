Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Suède
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. ERICSSON
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  17:29:45 17/01/2023
63.00 SEK   -2.02%
18:06ERICSSON : Opinion positive de Cowen
ZM
16/01CAC40 : campe sur ses sommets, pertes 2022 effacées sur le GR
CF
16/01CAC40 : +0,4%,+9% en 2023, pertes 2022 effacée sur le CAC-GR
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ERICSSON : Opinion positive de Cowen

17/01/2023 | 18:06
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur ERICSSON
18:06ERICSSON : Opinion positive de Cowen
ZM
16/01CAC40 : campe sur ses sommets, pertes 2022 effacées sur le GR
CF
16/01CAC40 : +0,4%,+9% en 2023, pertes 2022 effacée sur le CAC-GR
CF
16/01CAC40 : début de semaine stable avant de nouveaux résultats
CF
16/01Même pas peur
ZB
16/01CAC 40 : la matinée prolonge la tendance de début d'année
CF
13/01Les actions européennes progressent vendredi, les ADRs terminent la semaine en hausse d..
MT
13/01ERICSSON : Credit Suisse reste pessimiste
ZM
13/01Ericsson : Credit Suisse ajuste son objectif de cours
CF
12/01Les actions européennes portées à la hausse par les valeurs financières et les télécoms
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ERICSSON
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 270 Mrd 25 899 M 23 931 M
Résultat net 2022 20 108 M 1 929 M 1 782 M
Tréso. nette 2022 20 165 M 1 934 M 1 787 M
PER 2022 10,9x
Rendement 2022 3,92%
Capitalisation 216 Mrd 20 689 M 19 117 M
VE / CA 2022 0,72x
VE / CA 2023 0,63x
Nbr Employés 104 490
Flottant 89,3%
Graphique ERICSSON
Durée : Période :
ERICSSON : Graphique analyse technique ERICSSON | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ERICSSON
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 64,30 SEK
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,08 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ERICSSON5.58%20 689
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.60%200 804
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.22%44 478
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-5.23%35 141
NOKIA OYJ7.85%28 262
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.70%28 026