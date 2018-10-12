Fonds positionnés sur ESI GROUP Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position AXAWF Fram Europe Microcap F Cap EUR pf NON 3.00% 45.00% 3.27M EUR AXAWF Fram Eurp Ex-UK Mccp F Cap EUR NON 9.00% 0.00% NC 1.16M EUR









Décryptage Sale semaine pour les technophiles

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,0%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
ESI GROUP 23.08% 267
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 35.23% 1 612 773
ADOBE INC. 45.10% 229 574
ORACLE CORPORATION 7.74% 171 861
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 692.17% 153 300
SAP SE -19.42% 136 628