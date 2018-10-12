Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  ESI Group    ESI   FR0004110310

ESI GROUP

(ESI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ESI GROUP
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
AXAWF Fram Europe Microcap F Cap EUR pfNON3.00%45.00%3.27M EUR
AXAWF Fram Eurp Ex-UK Mccp F Cap EURNON9.00%0.00%NC1.16M EUR





Décryptage
Sale semaine pour les technophiles
Graphique ESI GROUP
Durée : Période :
ESI Group : Graphique analyse technique ESI Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ESI GROUP23.08%267
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.23%1 612 773
ADOBE INC.45.10%229 574
ORACLE CORPORATION7.74%171 861
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.692.17%153 300
SAP SE-19.42%136 628
