Fonds positionnés sur ESKER Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position MAM France PME NON 19.00% 57.00% 0.3M EUR Mandarine Entrepreneurs M NON 6.00% 0.00% 1.17M EUR Prévoir Perspectives C NON 8.00% 100.00% 2.8M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur ESKER ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -1.75% 1.99% France Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique ESKER Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 238,33 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 227,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,99% Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,08% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ESKER 28.54% 1 543 ORACLE CORPORATION 18.52% 221 513 SAP SE 5.76% 160 158 INTUIT INC. 10.29% 112 628 SERVICENOW, INC. -1.02% 106 843 DOCUSIGN, INC. 1.38% 43 514