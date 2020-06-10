Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Esker    ALESK   FR0000035818

ESKER

(ALESK)
Fonds positionnés sur ESKER
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
MAM France PMENON19.00%57.00%0.3M EUR
Mandarine Entrepreneurs MNON6.00%0.00%1.17M EUR
Prévoir Perspectives CNON8.00%100.00%2.8M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ESKERETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-1.75%1.99%FranceActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 238,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 227,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,99%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,08%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ESKER28.54%1 543
ORACLE CORPORATION18.52%221 513
SAP SE5.76%160 158
INTUIT INC.10.29%112 628
SERVICENOW, INC.-1.02%106 843
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.38%43 514
