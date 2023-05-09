|
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
114 M
-
104 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-185 M
-
-169 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
194 M
-
177 M
|PER 2023
|-0,60x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
120 M
120 M
110 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,75x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,59x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|80,3%
|
|Graphique ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,35 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|12,22 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|805%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs