  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ESPR   US29664W1053

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ESPR)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:38:38 09/05/2023
1.415 USD   +4.81%
21:00Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14:00Transcript : Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
19/04Esperion Therapeutics signe un accord de co-promotion avec Currax Pharmaceuticals pour les comprimés Nexletol et Nexlizet
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

09/05/2023 | 21:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 114 M - 104 M
Résultat net 2023 -185 M - -169 M
Dette nette 2023 194 M - 177 M
PER 2023 -0,60x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 120 M 120 M 110 M
VE / CA 2023 2,75x
VE / CA 2024 0,59x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 80,3%
Graphique ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,35 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,22 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 805%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sheldon L. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin Halladay Chief Financial Officer
J. Martin Carroll Chairman
William J. Sasiela Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Ken Fiorelli Chief Technical Operations Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.-78.33%120
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.91%454 057
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.28%410 769
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.17%380 978
MERCK & CO., INC.6.70%300 382
ABBVIE INC.-8.76%260 145
