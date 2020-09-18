Esperite N.v. : ESPERITE N.V. announces that due to sanitary constraints the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 30 September 2020 will be organized by audio and video conference.

The Netherlands – 18 September 2020

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, “Esperite” or the “Company”) announces that due to sanitary constraints the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) to be held on 30 September 2020 at 14:00 CET will be organized by audio and video conference.

As at the date hereof, the Company has an issued and outstanding share capital of EUR 7,724,754.80 comprising 77,247,548 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each and 31 sub-shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.02 each.

The notice, the complete agenda and the explanatory notes thereto and the minutes referred to in agenda item 2 are available for inspection and can be acquired at no costs at the registered office of the Company (Vosselmanstraat 1, 7311 CL Apeldoorn). These documents can also be downloaded from the website of the Company (www.esperite.com).

Registration Date

Holders of shares or other persons with voting and/or meeting rights who are registered on 2 September 2020 (the "Registration Date"), after processing all additions and withdrawals as at the Registration Date, in the Company's shareholders' register or in the administration held by the Intermediaries with Euroclear Nederland within the meaning of the Securities Giro Act (Wet Giraal Effectenverkeer), will have the right to attend the meeting in person or by proxy. Only shareholders may vote at the EGM.

Notification

Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM, by audio and video conference, must notify the Company's agent Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. in writing (Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Agency Services department, Beethovenstraat 300, 1077 WZ Amsterdam or by facsimile: +31(0)203489549 or by e-mail: proxyvoting@kempen.nl) ultimately by 17.00 hours CET on 25 September 2020. The registration certificate issued by Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. serves as admission ticket for the meeting.

Shareholders must communicate their contact details, email address and phone number, in order to receive their personal access codes to the meeting.

Shareholders may ask questions at the end of the EGM, using the “raise hand” function.

Proxy and Voting procedure

Due to the exceptional circumstances, shareholders must submit their votes using the proxy form register in accordance with the procedure stated above and deposit a written power of attorney which must be received by Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. in writing (Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Agency Services department, Beethovenstraat 300, 1077 WZ Amsterdam or by facsimile: +31(0)203489549 or by e-mail: proxyvoting@kempen.nl) no later than 17.00 hours CET on 25 September 2020.

Please note that when using sub-proxies, all proxies that are part of the proxy-chain need to be provided in time. A power of attorney and voting instruction form for this purpose can be obtained via our website.

Registration and identification

Registration for admission to the electronic waiting room to the remote EGM will take start one hour prior to the commencement of the meeting. After this time registration is no longer possible. Persons entitled to attend remotely the EGM may be asked for identification prior to being admitted and are therefore requested to be prepared to justify their identity.

The EGM's convocation notice, agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda and further EGM materials can be downloaded from Esperite's website (www.esperite.com) and are available free of charge at the registered office of Esperite (Vosselmanstraat 1, 7311 CL Apeldoorn).

About Esperite

Esperite is a diversified investment company group. Established in 2000, Esperite is a holding company, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. Esperite invests in companies able to transform the power of state-of-the-art technologies and scientific advancements into high quality products. To learn more about Esperite visit the websites at www.esperite.com.

