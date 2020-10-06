Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Esperite N.V.    ESP   NL0009272137

ESPERITE N.V.

(ESP)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Esperite N.v. : ESPERITE N.V. announces the voting results for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESPERITE N.V. held on Wednesday 30 September 2020.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/10/2020 | 08:00

The Netherlands – 5 October 2020

Voting results are set out below: 

Number of shares represented at the meeting: 11'070'877

Percentage of issued share capital as per the registration date: 14.33%














Agenda item - Resolution # votes % votes For Against Abstain Result
Agenda item 2
Approval Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 January 2019		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'346'865 2'001 722'011 Adopted
Agenda item 5
Delegation to the Board of Directors of the powers to issue, and grant rights to subscribe for, shares in the capital of the Company and to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights accruing in connection with such issue of shares or grant of rights to subscribe for shares		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda Item 6
Proposal to reduce the share capital with EUR 15,750,000 by means of reducing the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.01 per share		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'350'495 771 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 7
Amendment of article 4 of the Articles of Association		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 8
(i) Appointment of Mr. Hugo Brugiere as executive director, CEO of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 8
(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Gert-Jan van der Marel as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'348'855 11 722'011 Adopted
Agenda item 8
(iii) Appointment of Mr. Amar as non-executive director of the Company for a maximum period of four years or until the AGM to be held in 2024		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'351'255 11 719'611 Adopted
Agenda item 9
Discharge of the former members of the Board of Directors 		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'349'255 569'621 152'001 Adopted
Agenda item 10
Proposal to approve, confirm and ratify the entering into the strategic license agreement 		 11'070'877 14.33% 10'346'855 11 724'011 Adopted

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lnBulMZqkprGnGtxlZ5uaZSWmWuTlWSXmGqalWmda5aXnHGRymZqZ5mXZm9mmWht
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital :
- Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/65437-voting-results-egm-30-september-2020-press-release-5-october-2020-prefinal.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ESPERITE N.V.
08:00ESPERITE N.V. : ESPERITE N.V. announces the voting results for the Extra-ordinar..
AN
18/09ESPERITE N.V. : ESPERITE N.V. announces that due to sanitary constraints the Ext..
AN
19/08ESPERITE N.V. : ESPERITE N.V. convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehol..
AN
05/08ESPERITE N.V. : Esperite NV annonce un changement de direction et engage son nou..
AN
05/08ESPERITE N.V. : Esperite NV announces a major change in its management and appoi..
AN
05/08ESPERITE N.V. : Mouvements des dirigeants et mandataires sociaux
CO
29/07ESPERITE N.V. : Esperite NV sécurise un financement jusqu’à 35 millions d’euros ..
AN
24/02ESPERITE N.V. : ESPERITE (ESP) will oppose the decision of the AFM and object to..
AN
17/02ESPERITE N.V. : ESPERITE N.V updates on the current business
AN
2019ESPERITE : Esp) avec cryosave confirme la sécurité de tous les échantillons stoc..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Graphique ESPERITE N.V.
Durée : Période :
Esperite N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Esperite N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ESPERITE N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Gert-Jan van der Marel Chairman
Ronald Hans Wilmar Lorijn Independent Non-Executive Director
Frédéric A. Amar Director
Vincent M. F. Borgeot Independent Non-Executive Director
Aurelie Martin Manager-Genetics Product
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ESPERITE N.V.-20.00%2
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.65%77 148
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-11.93%44 002
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.22%24 862
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS14.12%18 804
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.05%15 497
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group