|
Esports Technologies, Inc. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ESPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ESPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
0,16 M
-
0,14 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-15,2 M
-
-13,3 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
7,50 M
-
6,55 M
|PER 2021
|-25,2x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
157 M
157 M
137 M
|VE / CA 2020
|-
|VE / CA 2021
|2 650x
|Nbr Employés
|60
|Flottant
|-
|
|Graphique ESPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ESPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs