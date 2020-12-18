Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Esprinet S.p.A.    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 18/12 17:29:59
10.68 EUR   -0.19%
2019ESPRINET SPA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2018ESPRINET SPA : publication des résultats trimestriels
2018ESPRINET SPA : publication des résultats semestriels
ETFs positionnés sur ESPRINET S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...0.86%0.67%-ItalieActions



Graphique ESPRINET S.P.A.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,22 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,57%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,86%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,76%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.106.56%667
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.45.38%56 018
HP INC.17.86%31 235
GOERTEK INC.86.85%18 038
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC11.28%17 011
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-23.20%15 755
