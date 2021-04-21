Connexion
    EPRT

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
ETFs positionnés sur ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-1.95%0.51%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.74%0.27%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...0.91%0.14%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.03%0.14%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.85%0.09%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - Acc ...0.98%0.03%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income Acc - ...0.00%0.03%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...1.67%0.03%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD0.97%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Graphique ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,62 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,08 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,66%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,29%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.18.30%2 941
GECINA-1.66%11 016
MIRVAC GROUP-4.55%7 735
GPT GROUP1.56%6 827
ICADE4.69%5 866
SAFEHOLD INC.-5.66%3 696
