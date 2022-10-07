Recherche avancée
    ESS   US2971781057

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(ESS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:55 07/10/2022
223.27 USD   -2.37%
16:01Essex Property Trust, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
03/10Michael Schall, PDG d'Essex Property Trust, prendra sa retraite en 2023, Angela Kleiman, directrice de l'exploitation, est nommée pour lui succéder.
MT
29/09ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Essex Property Trust, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

07/10/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 590 M - 1 618 M
Résultat net 2022 328 M - 334 M
Dette nette 2022 5 794 M - 5 895 M
PER 2022 45,3x
Rendement 2022 3,84%
Capitalisation 14 893 M 14 893 M 15 154 M
VE / CA 2022 13,0x
VE / CA 2023 12,0x
Nbr Employés 1 748
Flottant 98,8%
Graphique ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Durée : Période :
Essex Property Trust, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Essex Property Trust, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 228,69 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 308,52 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael J. Schall Chief Financial Officer
Barb M. Pak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Adam W. Berry Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-35.07%14 893
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.68%24 809
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-28.78%24 241
INVITATION HOMES INC.-25.67%20 569
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-34.53%17 340
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-37.11%16 285