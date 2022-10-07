|
Essex Property Trust, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 590 M
-
1 618 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
328 M
-
334 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
5 794 M
-
5 895 M
|PER 2022
|45,3x
|Rendement 2022
|3,84%
|Capitalisation
|
14 893 M
14 893 M
15 154 M
|VE / CA 2022
|13,0x
|VE / CA 2023
|12,0x
|Nbr Employés
|1 748
|Flottant
|98,8%
|Graphique ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Tendances analyse technique ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|228,69 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|308,52 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|34,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs