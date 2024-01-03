EssilorLuxottica est un leader mondial de la conception, de la fabrication et de la distribution de verres ophtalmiques, de montures optiques et de lunettes de soleil. Créée en 2018, la société regroupe l'expertise complémentaire de deux pionniers de l'industrie, le premier dans les technologies de pointe en matière de verres, le deuxième dans le savoir-faire maîtrisé de lunettes emblématiques, en vue d'établir de nouveaux standards pour les équipements visuels et les lunettes, ainsi qu'en matière d'expérience consommateurs. Les actifs d'EssilorLuxottica regroupent des marques reconnues, telles que Ray-Ban et Oakley pour les lunettes, Varilux® et Transitions® pour les technologies d'optique ophtalmique, et Sunglass Hut et Lenscrafters pour les réseaux de distribution de dimension internationale.