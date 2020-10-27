Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Établissements Maurel & Prom    MAU   FR0000051070

ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PROM

(MAU)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PROM
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Energy ValueNON-60.00%-71.00%0.02M EUR





Graphique ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PROM
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,45 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 515%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 165%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PROM-53.90%302
CNOOC LIMITED-40.82%44 186
CONOCOPHILLIPS-53.38%32 520
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.30%20 338
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.79%20 046
ECOPETROL S.A.-44.22%19 725
